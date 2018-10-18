Would You Wear a Nose Warmer? Because They're a Thing Now (Really!)

nosewarmers.com

Now more than ever, clothing companies offer a huge assortment of items designed to keep you bundled up and warm in the frigid winter weather. You can wear cute beanies (Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fans), cozy scarves, cashmere sweaters, fuzzy gloves and Kendall Jenner approved-puffers. But one area of the body always seems to be neglected: The nose.

Not anymore!

Enter the Nose Warmer Company, a U.K. brand that produces knit nose caps so people can keep their nostrils from freezing in the cold.

“Our business started small, with one nose warmer made specifically to do the job of warming up a nippy nose!” the brand’s site reads. “Our owner soon realized that she wasn’t the only one with this problem so ….. THE NOSE WARMER COMPANY was born.”

The Nose Warmer comes in a variety of styles, all retailing around $10 a pop. You can get a red fleece nose with a bell attached so you can channel your inner Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, a dalmatian-inspired faux fur design or ones made of crocheted wool in your favorite color.

It is an interesting-looking accessory to add to your wardrobe, albeit very effective. One customer said of their Nose Warmer, “Just what I wanted and warm too in this bitter weather.”

Nose warmers ship around the world.