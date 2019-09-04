The 7 Best Fashion Deals for PEOPLE Readers This Month — Including Meghan Markle’s Beloved Coat

Image zoom

In case you missed it, pumpkin spice latte season is officially here, and you know what that means — it’s time to pack away your flowy summer dresses and start stocking up on those seasonal wardrobe essentials. If you’re in need of some new fall pieces, good news: We’ve teamed up with several retailers and fashion brands you know and love to bring you huge, exclusive savings. From celeb-loved denim label DSTLD to star-founded sunglasses brand Privé Reveaux, PEOPLE readers, you can score major discounts (of up to 25 percent off!) on everything your closet needs for the cool weather ahead.

To snag these sweet deals, all you need to do is enter the brand or retailer’s promo code at checkout, which you can find below. Keep scrolling to shop all of our exclusive People Perks offers and some of our top fall picks, including a major discount from a Meghan Markle-loved brand — but you’ll have to hurry because the codes expire on September 22.

Club Monaco

Score 20 percent off any full-priced item from the Meghan Makle-loved brand when you enter the code PEOPLE20 at checkout — including her exact Club Monaco trench coat in a new beige color and a super similar, shorter version of the black midi dress she wore on her royal tour.

Buy It! Daylina Coat, $367.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $459); clubmonaco.com

Buy It! Button Sheath Dress, $199.20 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $249); clubmonaco.com

Cole Haan

Snag 20 percent off any purchase from Cole Haan with the code PEOPLE and start stocking your closet with fall shoe staples, like these adorable waterproof hiker boots.

Buy It! ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot, $224 with code PEOPLE (orig. $280); colehaan.com

Buy It! GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker, $104 with code PEOPLE (orig. $130); colehaan.com

DSTLD

The celeb-loved brand that’s known for its under-$100 denim styles is offering readers the chance to snag 20 percent off sitewide — just enter the promo code PEOPLEPERKS at checkout. (P.S. — You can get the brand’s Wool Blanket Maxi Coat that’s loved by Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, and more A-listers for this major discount!)

Buy It! Womens Wool Blanket Maxi Coat, $144 with code PEOPLEPERKS (orig. $180); dstld.com

Buy It! Womens High Rise Skinny Jeans in Light Indigo, $68 with code PEOPLEPERKS (orig. $85); dstld.com

Express

Kick start your cool-weather work wardrobe with 20 percent off from Express. Just add the pieces you want to your shopping cart and use our special numerical code 1593 at checkout.

Buy It! High Waisted (Minus The) Leather Five Pocket Pant, $47.92 with code 1593 (orig. $59.90); express.com

Buy It! Herringbone Notch Collar One Button Blazer, $110.40 with code 1593 (orig. $138); express.com

Nordstrom Rack

The discount retailer that offers all the same brands as its sister store Nordstrom, is offering readers $10 off with the code PEOPLE when you spend $50 or more until September 25.

Buy It! Something Navy Cashmere & Silk Crewneck Pullover, $46.23 with code PEOPLE (orig. $185); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Joe’s Jeans Kallie Cropped Denim Jacket, $69.97 with code PEOPLE (orig. $298); nordstromrack.com

Privé Revaux

Get 20 percent off Privé Revaux, the hip sunglasses brand that was started by Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld and is loved by a long list of other stars, too. Simply pick a pair of your favorite sunnies, like this fierce cat eye shape, and enter the code PEOPLE20 at checkout to snag this sweet deal.

Buy It! The Olive, $31.96 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $39.95); priverevaux.com

Buy It! The Madam, $23.96 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $29.95); priverevaux.com

Talbots

Take 25 percent off your entire purchase when you enter the code PEOPLE at checkout.

Buy It! Stretch Crepe Midi Skirt, $89.25 with code PEOPLE (orig. $119); talbots.com

Buy It! Tortoise Link Earrings, $25.87 with code PEOPLE (orig. $34.50); talbots.com