PEOPLE and Coty Announce Live Beauty Shopping Experience Featuring Lili Reinhart — Get All the Details

PEOPLE is joining forces with conglomerate Coty Inc. for a live beauty shopping event that will cover everything from must-have products to the season's hottest trends.

The live experience kicks off on May 19 at PEOPLE.com/shopping and is part of PEOPLE's three-day digital social experience that highlights summer deals from beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands. Admission is free (you can pre-register now at PEOPLE.com/live-beauty-event) to receive exclusive beauty offers, giveaways and a gift from PEOPLE prior to the event.

The beauty lovers experience features three interactive segments and live tutorials, hosted by PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal, during which attendees will see products from Coty's CoverGirl and Sally Hansen brands in action and be able to purchase them at Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com.

The first session at 12 p.m. EST will be a demonstration with Riverdale actress and CoverGirl ambassador Lili Reinhart, who will teach viewers how to get her natural, glowy makeup look using the brand's popular Clean Fresh line.

Then at 3 p.m. EST, Lavinthal will join TikTok beauty influencer Deborah Ruiz to play with their favorite CoverGirl products and reminisce on some of the brand's most iconic best-sellers.

The third and final segment at 6 p.m. EST will feature beauty and fashion editor and expert Kahlana Barfield Brown, who will talk all things nails and reveal how to get a salon quality manicure at home using affordable Sally Hanson products.

"With 800 million people watching Instagram & Facebook Lives daily and 32 percent of consumers spending more time online shopping, Coty is thrilled to partner with PEOPLE to expand on our social shopping initiatives and meet our consumers where they are the most," Kevin Shapiro, SVP US Marketing of Coty Consumer Beauty said in a press release.

Shapiro continued: "Live events bring our brands into the hands of consumers, creating a unique experience for fans and newcomers to participate in exclusive conversations with some of our favorite brand advocates in real time."

Carey Witmer, the EVP/Group Publisher of PEOPLE's parent company Meredith, explained that the "number of social shopping consumers in the U.S. rose more than 25 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic and will grow even more this year."