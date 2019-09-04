PEOPLE'S Best Dressed Stars of 2019

The Best Dressed Couple: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
You couldn’t script a better fashion fairy tale: first “date” at the Met Gala (in 2017), followed by a whirlwind romance and two over-the-top weddings (plus infinite parties!) that capitaved the globe — and ‘gram. “Together they create that chic Old Hollywood aesthetic,” says Chopra Jonas’ stylist Mimi Cuttrell. To be clear, there was no Cinderella makeover for Chopra Jonas, 37, or Jonas, 26. “They are both true to their individual styles,” says Jonas’ pro Avo Yermagyan. “It’s another example of how they are such a perfect match.”
—Priyanka in a Georges Hobeika gown and Nick in a Berluti tuxedo at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Designer Darling: Céline Dion
You don’t get dubbed the “queen of couture week” by playing it safe, and no one is more fearless with fashion than Dion. While attending the shows, the singer, 51, turned the streets of Paris into her personal runway. Sure, she has stylists (Sydney Lopez and Pepe Muñoz), but it’s Dion’s love of clothing that gives each outfit a certain je ne sais quoi. “She can make a T-shirt and jeans look high fashion,” says Muñoz.
—Dion in a Vetements shirt and blazer over a black mini skirt in Paris.
The Queen of Glamour: Jennifer Lopez
There’s a reason the singer-actress-producer-designer has already been on People‘s best dressed list five times: She goes all out whenever she steps on a red carpet. In 2019, Lopez delivered an eye-popping parade of abs-baring, plunging, shimmering looks and a gilded 50th-birthday dress. Says Rob Zangardi, who styles the star with Mariel Haenn: “It’s exciting to work with someone so transformative and daring.”
—Lopez in a custom Ralph Lauren at the CFDA Fashion Awards.
The Millennial Muse: Zendaya
She’s been a trendsetter since her Disney days, but this year Zendaya, 22, got to flex her street-style skills week after week while promoting Spider-Man: Far from Home and Euphoria, plus in Paris for the couture shows. “There’s nothing that she won’t try,” says the star’s “image architect” Law Roach. And Zendaya’s 61 million Instagram followers clearly couldn’t agree more.
—Zendaya in a menswear-inspired Alexandre Vauthier look at a London press event.
The Showstopper: Lady Gaga
No one knows how to make an entrance better than Gaga, and 2019 was proof. The Star Is Born actress, 33, kicked off awards season at the Golden Globes in a custom Valentino gown that she accessorized with $5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds and dyed her hair periwinkle to match. A few months later at the Met Gala, her arrival was the biggest fashion performance of the year and caused a social media frenzy.
The Game Changer: Serena Williams
A year after the tennis pro, 37, wore a catsuit at the French Open—prompting officials to announce a stricter dress code—she returned to the court in another headline-making look: a Nike x Off-White ensemble (which she co-created with designer Virgil Abloh) emblazoned with the words “mother,” “champion,” “queen” and “goddess.” She’s just as confident on the red carpet, where she paired sneakers with her gown to cochair the Met Gala.
The Disruptor: Billy Porter
The Tony winner and Pose star, 49, first wowed Broadway audiences 25 years ago, but in 2019 he got the entire world talking. Starting with a Christian Siriano-designed tuxedo ball gown at the Oscars, Porter challenged the notion of what men should wear on the red carpet. “I really want to make a different kind of statement,” Porter tells People of his fashion choices. “My goal is to be a walking piece of political art.”
The Mix Master: Kacey Musgraves
When the “Golden Hour” singer, 31, picked up four Grammys in February, she solidified her status as a music superstar, and her red Valentino mini showed that she has the fashion prowess to match. Alongside stylist Erica Cloud, Musgraves has perfected her signature retro-inspired look (she often cites Priscilla Presley and Cher as her icons). Says Cloud: “It’s a nod to the past but grounded in the future.”
The Tour de Force: Regina King
The If Beale Street Could Talk actress, 48, lit up nearly every red carpet during awards season in a structured, shoulder-baring gown. While each was unique in its details (hand-draping on her Oscar de la Renta Oscars gown, for example), the silhouette served a specific purpose, says Wayman Bannerman, who styles King with Micah McDonald: “Regina sends a message of strength, and these designs provided the rich, powerful, timeless image we wanted to portray.”
The Rising Star: Gemma Chan
It takes confidence for anyone to wear a hot pink parachute-like gown, let alone to the Oscars, but the Crazy Rich Asians actress did just that. “It was the first dress we tried on, and our intuition that it was the one proved to be right,” says Chan’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray of the voluminous Valentino creation. (Bonus: The dress had pockets; Chan stashed away a chocolate-chip cookie.) The risk paid off, putting Chan, 36, on best-dressed lists and ushering her in as fashion’s new It girl.