PEOPLE'S Best Dressed Stars of 2019

You couldn’t script a better fashion fairy tale: first “date” at the Met Gala (in 2017), followed by a whirlwind romance and two over-the-top weddings (plus infinite parties!) that capitaved the globe — and ‘gram. “Together they create that chic Old Hollywood aesthetic,” says Chopra Jonas’ stylist Mimi Cuttrell. To be clear, there was no Cinderella makeover for Chopra Jonas, 37, or Jonas, 26. “They are both true to their individual styles,” says Jonas’ pro Avo Yermagyan. “It’s another example of how they are such a perfect match.”

—Priyanka in a Georges Hobeika gown and Nick in a Berluti tuxedo at the Cannes Film Festival.