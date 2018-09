When it comes to setting fashion trends, no one is more influential than the 37-year-old reality star turned mogul. She was even honored for that very reason at this year’s CFDA Awards, where she rocked a crop top (with an open back!) and matching spandex maxi skirt custom designed by Rick Owens. But her favorite moment so far this year was the custom liquid gold Versace gown she wore to the Met Gala, which looked like a relic from the Italian label’s ’90s runways. “I really loved my Met Ball Look,” she tells PEOPLE in our latest issue. “It was so fun to wear gold and be all bronzed.”