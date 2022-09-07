PEOPLE's 2022 Style Awards: Shop the 20 Best Fashion Finds of the Year

Our style editors spent months trying on everything from sweaters and sneakers to bras and bracelets. These are the items they swear by

By Staff Author
Published on September 7, 2022 10:00 AM
STYLE AWARDS
01 of 20

Elevated Knitwear

Button-Back Crewneck Sweater in Stripe
Alex Mill

What makes these cotton sweater stand out are the thoughtful details, like buttons down the back (you can also wear it as a cardigan), dropped shoulders and balloon sleeves.

Buy It! Alex Mill, $135; alexmill.com

02 of 20

Demi Fine Jewelry

Missoma Necklace Earrings
Missoma

It can be hard to find affordable jewelry that's of-the-moment but also made to last. This brand delivered on both and is regularly spotted on trendsetting celebs.

Buy It! Missoma, Necklace $123, Earrings, $143; missoma.com

03 of 20

Faux Leather Leggings

SPANX Black Faux Leather Leggings
SPANX

There's a reason nearly three million pairs of these have been sold. They have the glossy look of leather with the second-skin feel of leggings.

Buy It! Spanx, $98; spanx.com

04 of 20

Modern Undergarments

Nude Barre Seamless Thongs
Nude Barre

Because nude isn't just one color, this brand (founded by a former Knicks City dancer) offers buttery-soft undies, bras and tights in 13 shades to match a range of skin tones.

Buy It! Nude Barre, $21; nudebarre.com

05 of 20

Feel-Good Sunnies

Sunglasses
DIFF Eyewear

The only thing more impressive than this brand's incredible selection of frames and lenses is their mission. Every purchase helps provide eye care for those in need.

Buy It! DIFF Charitable Eyewear, $119; diffeyewear.com

06 of 20

$100 & Under Denim

Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie's new expanded selection of jeans for a wide range of sizes and shapes (23-37 waist, plus a "Curve Love" line with extra room in the hips and thighs) is getting tons of attention. Our favorite: the high rise "Mom Jean".

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch, $89; abercrombie.com

07 of 20

Not-So-Basic Bodysuit

Black Bodysuit
Yummie

This is the hardest working item in our wardrobe. Not only does it look great paired with pants and skirts, but it's also a versatile layering piece. Bonus; It provides the perfect amount of shaping.

Buy It! Yummie, $78; yummie.com

08 of 20

Quality Boots

Nisolo boot

Every boot from this brand is a treat for your feet with comfy cushioned insoles. Bonus: Whether you choose the classic Chelsea (above) or sleek lace-ups, you'll score tons of compliments.

Buy It! Nisolo, $200; nisolo.com

09 of 20

Striped Button-Down

The Deep End Striped Shirt
AYR

A favorite of models, influencer and even Oprah, this crisp, oversize poplin shirt can be spotted all over Instagram. And after testing it we can report that it's totally worth the hype.

Buy It! AYR, $125; ayr.com

10 of 20

High-Waist Trousers

High waisted pants
Favorite Daughter

As soon as you pull on these pants you'll instantly feel more sophisticated. The wide-leg cut is very "now" while the pleated front adds a touch of polish.

Buy It! Favorite Daughter, $218; shopfavoritedaughter.com

11 of 20

The Ultimate Leather Jacket

Black Leather Jacket
Rebecca Minkoff

If you're going to spend this much on a single item, make it this moto jacket. It looks fantastic with everything and will never go out of style.

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff, $548; rebeccaminkoff.com

12 of 20

Fine Jewelry

Necklace and ring
Ring Concierge

If you're in the market for something sparkly, this is the site to go to. The pieces are gorgeous (hello, diamond stacking rings!), and while a splurge, they cost less than what you'd find at many traditional jewelry stores.

Buy It! Ring Concierge, Necklace, $598, Rings (top to bottom), $548, $398, $498; ringconcierge.com

13 of 20

Slip Skirt

Silk Skirt
J.Crew

This silky, '90's-inspired style is the one our editors reach for the most--it's comfy, flattering and can be worn year-round.

Buy It! J.Crew, $90; jcrew.com

14 of 20

Eco-Friendly Activewear

Leggings and Sports Bra
Girlfriend Collective

What you'll like: the cute and colorful pieces. What you'll love: they're made from recycled water bottles and come in sizes XXS-6XL.

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective, Sports Bra, $46, Leggings, $78; girlfriend.com

15 of 20

Stellar Socks

Socks
Ondo

What makes a pair of socks award-worthy? When they're tricked out with innovations like sweat-absorbing fabric, silicone edging to prevent slipping and double-layered toe proection.

Buy It! Ondo, $12; ondo.com

16 of 20

Perfect T-Shirt

White t-shirt
Jockey

This 100% cotton crewneck has everything you want in a white tee: it's soft, opaque, slightly fitted and long enough to tuck in.

Buy It! Jockey, $40; jockey.com

17 of 20

Luxe Handbags

DeMellier bag

High-quality leather, hand-crafted designs and unique hardware make this British brand's timeless styles worth the splurge. Just ask famous fans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Buy It! DeMellier, $485; demellierlondon.com

18 of 20

Everyday Bra

Underwire Bra
ThirdLove

ThirdLove created the impossible: An underwire bra that goes up to a size H and delivers major sport and comfort. The rave reviews keep coming.

Buy It! ThirdLove, $72; thirdlove.com

19 of 20

Premium Denim

Jeans
Paige

Many high-end denim brands have come and gone since Paige launched in 2004. The reason for its longevity: A consistently superior fit across all styles year after year.

Buy It! Paige, $229; paige.com

20 of 20

Cool Kicks

White Leather Sneakers
Thousand Fell

This NYC-based brand has gained a following for its comfortable and chic vegan leather sneakers. They're recyclable.

Buy It! Thousand Fell, $155; thousand fell.com

