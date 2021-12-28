Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter documented her new look on the social media platform

Penelope Disick Shows Off Her Red Hair Transformation in New TikTok Video

Penelope Disick is changing up her look again!

On Monday, the 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick revealed that she ditched her brown hair for a bright red hue, posting a hair transformation video on TikTok.

"It's really not that bad, it just needs a little shaping. To the salon!" Penelope lip-synched from the animated series Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse in the viral clip.

Penelope documented the entire process as a stylist applied the red dye to her. She let the color sit in her hair for about 14 minutes, rinsed it out and dried it before showing off the finished product.

Penelope also posted another video showing off her new hair in a ponytail as she lip-synched to "Could've Been" by H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller.

In August, Kardashian, 42, first gave a look at her daughter's bright red hair after she previously dyed it, posting a photo of Penelope's makeover on Instagram.

In the photo, Penelope flaunted her new 'do while standing in an oversized graphic t-shirt and holding her hands behind her head.

Left: Credit: pandkourt/TikTok Center: Credit: pandkourt/TikTok Right: Credit: pandkourt/TikTok

The Poosh founder also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hair dyeing process on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the back of Penelope's head and her red-stained neck.

The mom of three captioned the photo with a string of red emojis, writing, "❤️‍🔥🍓🍉🍎🍒🌶🌹"

Kardashian's friend and Poosh chief content officer Sarah Howard compared Penelope's new look to that of a Disney princess.

"Ariel from little mermaid 🧜‍♀️," Howard wrote.