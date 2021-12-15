The actress, who was honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit presented by Chanel, remembers her last moments with the late Karl Lagerfeld

Penélope Cruz Recalls Her Last Night with Karl Lagerfeld Before His Death: 'It Was Magical'

Penélope Cruz's final time seeing late designer Karl Lagerfeld was extra sentimental.

Not long before Lagerfeld's death at the age of 85 in Feb. 2019, Cruz and the legendary fashion icon and longtime Chanel creative director shared a special moment together that she will never forget.

"Actually, my last day with him was here in New York," Cruz tells PEOPLE at the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit, where she was honored for her acclaimed cinematic work.

"We were walking in Central Park at 12 at night and it was really magical," she adds.

At the event, which was presented by Chanel and raises funds to ensure that works of film can join the MoMA collection, Cruz honored the storied fashion label by wearing a custom dress that took more than 700 hours to construct. The Chanel ambassador's gown was inspired by a look from the brand's Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection featuring an open back in red marbled moire. She accessorized the look with Chanel shoes, jewels and a bag.

Penelope Cruz Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Cruz, who joined the Chanel family in 2018, honored Lagerfeld by walking in the final Chanel show after the creative's passing. Though she normally sat front row at his shows, the actress hit the catwalk in a snowball-like dress with feathery bubble skirt and tiered top, carrying a white rose. "I did that when Karl left us and that was really special," she tells PEOPLE.

Penelope Cruz walks the runway during the Chanel show Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The actress, 47, was joined by many of Lagerfeld's muses that regularly model in his shows, including Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber who wore a winter-ready suit and a snowball dress, respectively, from his last collection.