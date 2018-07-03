Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Penelope Cruz just scored herself a major new role — and this time, it’s not on the big screen.

Instead, the American Crime Story actress, 44, is the newest face of Chanel, according to WWD — and she’s beginning her gig as the brand’s ambassador by appearing at the fashion house’s Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/19 show at Le Grand Palais in Paris.

“It’s such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I’ve been admiring everything he’s done since I was a little girl, so it’s such a pleasure working with him,” Cruz tells WWD of her new partnership with the iconic fashion brand, for which Karl Lagerfeld photographed her for their upcoming cruise campaign. “He’s like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Last Night’s Look: The Red Carpet Looks You Need to See

Cruz appeared at the Paris fashion show on Tuesday wearing a pink-and-white button-down tweed dress, from none other than Chanel. The star paired the look with a white beret, a small hot pink Chanel handbag and nude pumps.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

The move is a natural transition for Cruz, who joins Chanel ambassadors Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp in her new gig. Cruz has been a longtime fan of the fashion house, as she’s been attending its shows for nearly two decades. While in Paris, the star also debuted a line of “conscious jewelry” with Atelier Swarovski, made with lab-created stones. Cruz also dove into the fashion world through her acting work recently, as she played Donatella Versace in American Crime Story‘s depiction of Gianni Versace’s murder.