Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón Recycles Her Wedding Dress for Night Out with Husband Drew Butler

"Normalize wearing wedding dresses again," Peloton instructor Robin Arzón wrote on Instagram as she repurposed one of the two bridal looks she wore at her 2019 wedding

Robin Arzón is getting some extra mileage out of her wedding dress.

The Peloton instructor, 39, advocated for sustainable fashion Wednesday on Instagram, as she stepped out for date night with her husband Drew Butler in a two-piece Reem Acra dress trimmed in lace, one of the bridal looks she wore on their big day in 2019.

"Normalize wearing wedding dresses again," Arzón wrote in the caption. "Mom & Dad stepped out in a velvet tux & one of my @reemacra wedding gowns (I wore 2)."

She complemented the look with a pair of white SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps and a matching beaded purse, as Butler sported a black velvet tuxedo.

Arzón married the investment manager in February 2019 during a Burning Man-inspired four-day immersive experience in Tulum, Mexico. The festivities included another Reem Acra gown adorned in white lace, which she wore for the ceremony, according to The Knot.

She's previously recycled her bridal wardrobe, sporting the other dress to The Knot Gala in November 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Athena Amelia, earlier this year. "My husband Drew and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our first child, Athena Amelia Arzón-Butler," Arzón, who is also the vice president of fitness programming at Peloton, told PEOPLE in March.

"From the moment we found out we were expecting, we felt so connected to her — like we knew her before in a past life," the new mom said. "We just feel so blessed and grateful that she's finally here and cannot wait to embark on this next chapter and continue building a remarkable legacy with the newest member of our Wolfpack."

