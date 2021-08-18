All About Peloton Star Ally Love's Wedding Style (Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Did Her Makeup on the Big Day!)

The Peloton instructor spills all the details about her five-day wedding extravaganza — from the Princess Diana-inspired dress to her custom Carnival look

When Peloton instructor Ally Love married her longtime love Andrew Haynes, she didn't just want it to be one night to remember. She dreamed of giving her guests a celebration of a lifetime.

"Coming out of 2020, it was a challenging year. It's still a challenging time for many people, and so we thought it would be best to take our nuptials to the next level," Love, 35, tells PEOPLE. "We wanted to offer it as a celebration and a time to remember for any of our closest friends and our family. And that's exactly what we did."

After taking careful COVID-19 cautions (including planning all their wedding events in open-air outdoor spaces, requiring COVID testing and abiding by CDC protocols), Love and Haynes planned an unforgettable five-day wedding bash at the Rosewood Mayakoba in the Riviera Maya (where they got engaged).

From the second their guests stepped off the plane, each moment of the five-day-long weekend was thoughtfully and meticulously organized by the couple, Love says: "In the private transfer, there was a signature cocktail, a handwritten card from me and Andrew, and a curated playlist called a 'Feel Good Ride' — a little ode to Peloton because I do Feel Good rides."

But the fitness coach wasn't a traditional hands-on bride when it came to planning every single detail. Love let her now-husband take the reins, while she took full ownership of styling every outfit she wore during the celebration.

"My husband decided to take on the project and become the wedding planner. I was the self-titled executive assistant," Love says, laughing.

"Styling means you're able to pull looks together, and that's exactly what I did," says the star, who focused on wearing female and BIPOC-owned labels.

When it came to her most important outfit — the wedding gown she wore when she said "I do" — Love knew she wanted the dress to be reminiscent of Princess Diana's iconic bridal gown.

"I remember feeling something inside as a little girl seeing Princess Diana's dress," Love says. "I wanted this sense of elegance and timelessness when I walked down the aisle."

It took about three "fun" shopping trips for Love to find the one, a long-sleeve gown by Berta.

"I put on this dress. It was a mock neck, it had lace, and the beauty of it was the sleeves. There was a puff factor — like Princess Diana had these poofy sleeves," Love says. She loved the drama but decided to amp up the gown's skirt. "I put an Ersa Atelier Fulla overskirt on top of the dress. I was like, 'This is it. This is the unexpected dress that no one would have thought Ally Love would walk down the aisle in.' "

For the entire trip, Love's longtime hairstylist Sherma Best and makeup artist Natalia Carrasco did her glam. But for the wedding ceremony, Love's close friend and fellow Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin stepped in.

"Before she was a Peloton instructor, Tunde and I met because she did my makeup when I was hosting the BET red carpet back in the day," Love says. "So when we were talking prior to the wedding, I was like, 'I was going to ask you for wedding day makeup.' And she said, 'Of course. If you weren't going to ask me, I was going to say, What's going on?!'"

Since Love's initial dream was to have an all-white wedding (the couple ended up having a Miami-themed white party a few nights prior instead), Haynes wore a crisp white Asaf Ganot tux for their nuptials.

"When I saw him, I knew he wore white for me. He was like, 'Here's your white moment," Love explains.

Haynes saw Love's bridal look for the first time when she stepped out with her mother to walk down the aisle built on a piece of land above Rosewood Mayakoba's lagoon.

"My mom was crying. Then I looked at [Andrew]. He looked like he was going to cry. I just remember in my head taking mental pictures of his face, what the smell was and how everyone looked," Love recalls. "I probably was there for a full minute, which in a wedding ceremony is an eternity, to be honest. I looked at every single person. It's a moment where you're like, 'This is right. We've done this in another life.' "

For the reception, the fitness guru knew she needed an outfit change. The second gown, also by Berta, was a spaghetti-strap, corseted A-line dress encrusted with glitter embellishments. "It was a dress where you are the talk of the town. The light hits it at the night, it shines off of you," Love says.

Aside from her two Berta wedding gowns, Love's bombshell bikini moment during the couple's Trinidad and Tobago Carnival party was a highlight. "Sandi Nation, the fashion brand that designs looks for Carnival, created every single piece — the bathing suit, headpiece, jewelry and even the wings," Love says.

First, she entered the party in a semi-sheer lace Nadine Merabi gown. Then two hours into the party, Love changed into the bikini and angel wings before making a grand entrance on the beach. "I danced in it for probably two hours. The wings were actually very light!" Love says.

Now that the festivities are over and Love is back on the Bike teaching her fan-favorite Peloton classes, the star is enjoying newlywed bliss.

"Being able to say my husband and that I'm his wife is so cool," she says. "When people ask, 'Does it feel different being married?' I have to say yes."

Each moment — and outfit — holds a special place in Love's heart. But that won't stop her from rewearing any of her wedding week ensembles again in the future.

"All the pieces are something that can transition into other ways I can wear them," Love says. "We were not only adamant about highlighting BIPOC and women-owned businesses, but also making sure there was a level of sustainability to each outfit Andrew and I were wearing."

While she's thinking of saving the overskirt from her ceremony gown for her future children, in case one of them wants to wear it one day, Love says she "absolutely" wants to wear many of her wedding week outfits again.

"Believe me, knowing me because I'm so dramatic, on my anniversary, I'll be like, 'And, I'm putting on my full wedding gown to go to dinner!'" she laughs.