Pedro Pascal Tells Bella Ramsey His Frequent Red Carpet Pose Is to Curb His Anxiety

Pedro Pascal is getting candid about his signature red carpet pose.

While at a "For Your Consideration" event last week in Los Angeles, the Last of Us actor, 48, and his fellow co-star Bella Ramsey shared a touching moment — literally — regarding his hand-to-stomach stance.

In footage caught by Deadline Hollywood, the on-and-off screen friends posed for photographers side by side, when the 19-year-old Ramsey patted Pascal's hand, which was resting on his stomach.

As Ramsey went to make the same gesture with their own hand, the Game of Thrones alum explained why he frequently makes the gesture.

"You know why?" he asked Ramsey. "My anxiety is right here."

Earlier this week, the actor once again relied on the pose while he faced photographers at the Met Gala.

Clad in a long Valentino red coat over black shorts and black laced-up military boots, Pascal embraced fashion's biggest night while also keeping his nerves in check.

The Mandalorian star, however, is not one to shy away from trying out fashion trends.

Gilbert Flores/Getty

In February, while celebrating season 3 of the Disney+ series, he stepped out in a grandfatherly brown cardigan that had a loose knit and a wide collar, and days later, he tried another iteration of next-level knitwear by donning a gray, cozy cardigan-jacket hybrid.

Weeks later, he donned a sleek black Zegna suit with a high-neck banded white shirt, while posing with his older sister Javiera Balmaceda, at the Oscars.

Her film Argentina, 1985 was nominated for Best International Film, and the two posed together — with Pascal's hand firmly on his chest — for red carpet pics.