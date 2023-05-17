Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Are Lovers and Enemies in Wild New Western Film from Saint Laurent

The two are lovers to enemies to lovers again in Saint Laurent's debut film, dropping at the Cannes Film Festival

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 17, 2023 05:12 PM
pedro pascal and ethan hawke saint laurent

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke are in their Brokeback Mountain era.

The Last of Us star, 48, and The Purge star, 52, landed roles in the fashion house Saint Laurent's debut film from their new production division at France's prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The new film, Strange Way of Life, directed and written by the acclaimed Pedro Almodóvar, sees the stars as early 1900s cowboys who reunite after 25 years apart and, in doing so, revisit the love and intimacy they shared in their youth.

Pascal is a Mexican gunman who used to work with Hawke before he became sheriff of his small western town; when Pascal visits his old flame, they reunite over drinks, laughs and food before sealing their reunion with a kiss and lovemaking. After their night of fun, however, Hawke's character switches up on Pascal, starting a fight in which Hawke is accused of never loving Pascal in the first place. Once an eyewitness reports a woman was killed by Pascal's son, their love-fueled rage takes a turn for the worse.

However, after Hawke suffers an injury, Pascal is there to nurse him to health, and they begin to reflect on their love and possible future.

pedro pascal, ethan hawke
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in Strange Way of Life/em> (2023).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the film, the costumes were done entirely by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, taking inspiration from the Western films of the era and not what so-called cowboys actually wore.

Details like Pascal's green jacket were inspired by the film Bend of the River, and Hawke's sheriff character was inspired by films like Last Train from Gun Hill, where the sheriff is the most opulently styled character in the film in a suit, vest, waistcoat and bolo tie.

The rest of the male characters' costumes feature Western film staples like neck scarves, checkered shirts, and waistcoats, and the women wear costumes reminiscent of El Dorado.

pedro pascal and ethan hawke saint laurent
Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Almodóvar said in a press release that it was "a thrilling experience to work with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal," who he says were "both extraordinary in their respective roles." (Elite star Manu Ríos also features in the film.)

With the debut of the film, Vaccarello is filled with pride over Saint Laurent's venture into the production industry, saying in the same press release, "Saint Laurent is proud to become the first brand fully in the business of producing films," continuing about the new film, "I have always admired the women in Pedro's [Almodóvar] films, both strong and vulnerable. In Strange Way of Life, his male characters have the same complexity."

Related Articles
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart's Makeup Pro Reveals the $16 Buy Behind the Icon's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Glow (Exclusive)
Coco Jones is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Coco Jones Isn't Afraid to Meet Her Heroes — Especially After Beyonce Told Her to 'Keep Going' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp Was Surprised to Be Cast as King Louis XV: I'm 'Some Hillbilly from Kentucky'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.
Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya Are a Fashionable Trio at Gala in Italy
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Speaks at Cannes About His 'Comeback' After Amber Heard Trial: 'I Never Went Anywhere'
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023
Johnny Depp Tears Up During Standing Ovation After Cannes Film Festival Screening
Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Launch: ‘Can’t Wait for You to Experience What I’ve Been Creating’ https://www.instagram.com/p/CsUKB_ZRY5i/
Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Launch: 'Can't Wait for You to Experience What I've Been Creating'
Guests arrive to the Bulgari's party in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Anne Hathaway Ref: SPL6752418 160523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MvS / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights,
Anne Hathaway Glitters in Hooded Gold and Silver Versace Dress to Attend Bulgari Jewelry Show in Venice
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Critics Call Johnny Depp's Cannes Movie a 'Royal Disappointment' in First Reviews: 'Mostly Yawns'
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
British actress Helen Mirren arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Helen Mirren Channels Her Inner Fairy Godmother — and Rocks Blue and Purple Hair! — at Cannes Film Festival
Viola Davis
The Best-Dressed Stars at Cannes 2023
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Johnny Depp Receives Applause as He Walks Red Carpet at Cannes One Year After Amber Heard Trial
Cannes Jury Member Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Cannes Juror Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort