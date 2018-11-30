Fashion influencers payed more…for Payless!

The budget-friendly shoe retailer duped 80 social media fashion influencers into spending upwards of $640 on a pair of the store’s affordable footwear in a new hilarious TV spot.

For the funny campaign, Payless created a fake luxury store named “Palessi” (along with a corresponding luxury website and Instagram) and filled it with shoes normally retailing from $19.99 to $39.99, but convinced the style gurus to buy them for much more.

When one woman tried on a pair of black and gold metallic sneakers from the store and asked what she would pay for them, she said: “I would pay $400, $500. People are going to be like, ‘Gasp!’ Where did you get those?’ These are amazing.”

Her reaction when she found out the real cost? Priceless.

“These are actually from Payless,” the store employee said.

“Shut up!” she replied with a shocked expression. “Are you serious?”

Another woman’s reaction when she found out the truth: “You’ve got to be kidding me!”

“Payless has gone to great lengths to create a portfolio of fashionable and high-quality shoes, but perceptions of the brand lag far behind this,” Sara Couch, CMO, Payless, said. “The campaign plays off of the enormous discrepancy and aims to remind consumers we are still a relevant place to shop for affordable fashion.”

Moral of the story? You don’t need to break the bank to get stylish shoes.