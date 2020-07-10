Amazon’s Best-Selling Huggie Earrings Have Earned 4,200 Perfect Reviews — and They Cost Just $14

They may be small, but these affordable earrings have left a big impression on thousands of Amazon shoppers who call them a “must-have,” “perfection,” and “absolutely gorgeous.”

These minimalist gold-plated huggie earrings from Pavoi, a popular and affordable jewelry brand, have not only earned a place on Amazon’s best-seller chart, but are also Amazon’s Choice for the trendy earring style. Of the retailer’s 6,000+ huggie earrings, they’re currently the best-selling pair overall. What’s more, over 4,200 shoppers have given the affordable earrings a five-star review.

Buy It! Pavoi 14k Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Huggie Earrings, $13.95; amazon.com

Each huggie features eye-catching cubic zirconia, which resemble higher-end stones like diamonds, and shoppers can choose from three finishes: yellow gold, white gold (resembling silver), and rose gold. The tiny hoops are also hypoallergenic and comfortable for those with sensitive ears thanks to their 14k gold plating. And at just $14, they’re an incredibly affordable way to rock the popular style worn by celebs like Meghan Markle and Lucy Hale.

The simple earrings have received rave reviews from owners who love their versatility, calling them great for everyday wear and complementary with other jewelry. They also love their lightweight feel and easy-to-secure backing that snaps into place and helps them stay put though sleeping, working out, and other activities. Even shoppers with sensitive skin recommend them, claiming they can comfortably wear them for days without irritation.

“I’ve now had these a few months and love them just as much as the day I received them,” a reviewer wrote. “There’s no discoloration, no setting issue with the stones, and I wear them 24/7. The hinge is secure — even in bed and showering. They’re perfect for everyday wear, which I wanted them for. I love them!”

While there are tons of other options to choose from that range from $8 to thousands of dollars, reviewers swear you’ll love these 14k gold-plated beauties, and for just $14, you don’t have much to lose. The Prime-eligible earrings even qualify for one-day shipping in select markets, meaning you can gift them to a friend — or better yet, yourself — and receive them in no time.