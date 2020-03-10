These Beloved Cuff Earrings Are Only $14 on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

Earrings are the middle child of jewelry. They’re often overshadowed by necklaces and rings (in my opinion, necklaces have major oldest sibling energy) and are always pushed to the backburner when it comes to shopping lists. As a middle child, I’m here to demand that your attention is given not just to me, but to a pair of earrings that deserve your time, dang it!

The cuffs I’m talking (screaming) about are top-sellers on Amazon, and they’re very, very cute. Plated in 14K gold, these small earrings have just enough shine to be admired and envied without looking gaudy. The style is simple, yet can go with any outfit on any occasion — a necessary trait for those who, like me, prefer to change their earrings once every leap year.

RELATED: Lizzo Just Wore the $36 Hoop Earrings That Jessica Alba Loves

There are more than 1,700 five-star reviews for these cuffs, and shoppers can’t stop commenting about the quality of the earrings, noting that there aren’t any issues for even the most sensitive of ears. A lot of the reviews say these earrings don’t irritate (or turn your lobes green) even when they’ve been worn for months on end. Even better, they cost just $14 and come in certified white, rose and yellow gold.

“I have 3 piercings per ear and I’m super lazy with wanting to change my earrings,” wrote one shopper. “These earrings are perfect. They go with everything, have yet to irritate my sensitive ears at all, and best of all, they are a closed loop so I never have to worry about the backs falling off or posts stabbing me in the head at night.”

For those unfamiliar with cuffs (sometimes they’re called huggies), they’re made to hug your ear tight, so they’re great for second or third piercings higher up your lobe, like your cartilage. You might’ve seen this type of earring on stars like Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, who love to line their ears for a casual and cool look.

One shopper said the earrings are “so good, I bought another pair,” and another wrote that the cuffs are “hands down my favorite earrings I have ever purchased!” Basically, it’s time to relent and give the middle children the respect they deserve not only in life, but in shopping.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Pavoi 14k Gold Plated Cuff Earrings, $13.95; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.