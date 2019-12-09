How DJ Pauly D Perfected His Famous Spiky Blowout: 'You Won't Catch Me in Public Without Gel'

No one uses hair gel quite like Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Since the original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 on MTV, DelVecchio has been rocking the same blowout, using impressive amounts of product to perfect his now-signature spikes. Ten years later, his life has changed significantly — he’s a world-famous DJ now — but his hair, without fail, remains a constant.

So, as PEOPLE can exclusively announce, it only makes sense that DelVecchio, 39, has partnered with Henkel’s göt2be as a brand ambassador.

“For me, I don’t do many of these types of endorsements,” he says. “I only do things that I organically, genuinely love and obviously hair is such a big part of my life. This is the best product that I’ve been using my entire life, so it only made sense.”

After all, he jokes, “God blessed with me with this hairline, I don’t want to let him down.”

According to DelVecchio, he’s been obsessed with hair gel for about as long as he can remember.

“It was always a part of my life,” he says. “I just thought it was the coolest thing that you can pretty much express yourself with your hair, because with hair gel you can make it do whatever you want it to do. And I always wanted spikes, I thought it was a cool look.”

“So I’ve perfected the blowout. It’s my signature now,” he continues. “Back in the day, the guido lifestyle and where I’m from on the east coast, we always had our hair spiked up with gel. It was the norm. That fad kind of went away, but I kept it. I’m like, the only one left with the blowout!”

Over the years, DelVecchio has only given the world a handful of glimpses at his natural, ungelled locks.

“You probably won’t catch me in public without the hair gel unless I have a hat on,” he admits. “Every once in a while I post a photo with no gel, but as far as leaving the house without the gel, I don’t do it.”

Haters Will Say It’s Sweat, No Gel, Beard, Chest Hair, Outside 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mfNowYT5aW — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) June 12, 2019

And the fans can’t get enough.

“It’s always the first or second thing they say to me,” he says. “They either yell, ‘Cabs are here,’ ‘T-shirt time,’ or they ask to touch my hair.”

So how exactly does DelVecchio — who always does his own hair, and never uses a stylist — achieve the look?

“It starts with clean hair, so first things first, I take a shower,” he explains. “Then I blow dry it and it almost spikes up on its own. Then I start with the product. I use the göt2be glued gel and put that all through the hair. You don’t really need that much. Then I use this special comb, then I spray it with the göt2be blasting freeze spray. I perfect the spikes and spray it all one last time and that’s pretty much it, we’re good to go.”

The process takes about 25 minutes from start to finish, he adds.

“We are so excited to work with Pauly D,” says Martha Dzwonkowski, brand manager at Henkel. “Not only has he been using our glued® products for years, he also embodies the göt2b® brand ethos of self-expression through his passion for music and creating art. We are looking forward to an inspiring and energized collaboration!”