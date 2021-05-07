Paulina Porizkova's Nude Vogue Czechoslovakia Cover Was Filter-Free: 'It's Unretouched'

"This was one of the most fun and playful photos shoots I have done — possibly in my life," the model wrote on Instagram

When Paulina Porizkova stripped down for her nude Vogue Czechoslovakia cover, she went au naturel, with no Photoshop added.

The 56-year-old model proudly showed off her fit physique for the cover shoot as she posed in nothing more than a sheer black bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. Though some people assumed the magazine used photo editing or filters to enhance Porizkova's appearance, the star revealed that the image had no retouching at all.

"As soon as it came out, Twitter was like, 'Well, fine, retouch [the photos] and then sure, they'll look fine,'" Porizkova told Page Six. "It's unretouched."

The model explained that she wanted famed photographer Marie Tomonova's work to speak for itself. "It's like, no, no, no … it was Marie's photography! Obviously, you know, you could take a much worse picture than that of me, but you wouldn't want to see that on the cover, right?" she added.

She told the outlet she actually didn't know the shoot would be for the cover: "I figured we'd have a page or two in the back of Vogue," she said.

But when her image landed the coveted spot, Porizkova thanked the Vogue Czechoslovakia team for choosing to highlight a woman in her mid-'50s on the cover of the magazine. "Exactly 40 years after my very first (German) Vogue cover at the age of sixteen, here is a new one. Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CS," the model wrote in the caption on Instagram, thanking the "brave folks" at the magazine for "daring" to put her nude on the cover.

She added, "I can't wait to share the inside pages as well, this was one of the most fun and playful photos shoots I have done- possibly in my life. For you peeps who have a problem with the lack of coverup- you can peruse the pages fully dressed.😁"

The star hasn't been afraid to show skin on social media too, like when she shared a nude photo standing in her bedroom and shut down the ageist online critics of her Instagram posts.

"When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore - the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "At fifty, I am reviled for it."