Paulina Porizkova Teases a New Man in Her Life on Instagram: 'Starting Over'

Paulina Porizkova is ready to start over.

After announcing that she was dating someone new on The HollywoodLife Podcast last month, Porizkova, 58, posted a photo of a man and a woman sharing a kiss on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Love is in the air," proclaimed Porizkova in the post's caption, adding the hashtags "#betweenjloandbettywhite #startingover#loveisintheair #springhassprung."

While the Czech-born actress continues to keep the identity of her new man a secret, many of her one million Instagram followers took to the post's comment section to extend their best wishes.

"Congrats to you, Paulina, and to one guy. Condolences to 3.7 Billion other guys 😉," quipped one commenter. Another showed their admiration for Paulina and her new romance, writing, "You are constantly giving me hope and helping me view life through a new perspective. So much gratitude for you and your willingness to share and let us know we are not alone. ❤️"

The supermodel was last publicly linked to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin following the death of her late husband, Ric Ocasek. Porizkova and Ocasek called it quits after 28 years of marriage. Ocasek died in 2019 due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova. Kevin Kane/Getty

According to Porizkova, taking another chance at love was difficult since she admittedly struggled with "trust issues."

"My work is cut out for me," explained Porizkova during her appearance on The HollywoodLife Podcast, adding that she and the mystery man have read the relationship self-help book Us by Terrence Real.

"We had the most amazing conversations about ourselves and where we are going and what we want," she continued. "So it was a fantastic conversation piece, actually."

She joked about stepping into the dating world during an appearance on Red Table Talk in November, calling it a "small pool, dirty little puddle."

She added: "It turns out that on the dating apps, men my age that are willing to sleep with women our age have slept with all my girlfriends already. There's like these five guys we keep passing around and they're like, 'So, did you sleep with him yet? Yeah, don't bother, okay, cool, thanks.'"