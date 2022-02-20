Paulina Porizkova Has Had These Extremely Tall Ugg Boots in Her Closet for Almost 8 Years

We know Porizkova is someone who keeps pieces she loves in her closet for years, like those sweatpants that look like jeans that she's had for nearly a decade. Though this is our first time spotting her wearing the knee-high Uggs, we'd bet she gets good use out of them since she's held on to them for so long. The boots are exclusively available on Ugg's website for almost $400, which is quite the investment.