Paulina Porizkova Has Had These Extremely Tall Ugg Boots in Her Closet for Almost 8 Years
Everything old is new again, especially when it comes to the fashion industry. Previous trends have a way of reemerging at the times you'd least expect them — and celebrities play a big role in their comeback. Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, and a slew of other stars revived the nostalgic chunky clogs. Rihanna and Shay Mitchell decided that low-rise jeans are back in style. And now, Paulina Porizkova is bringing back an unexpected boot style from the brand celebrities love.
The former supermodel shared a photo on Instagram posing on a piece of art wearing a few styles she's had in her closet for almost a decade: a tunic dress from Norma Kamali and a pair of knee-high Ugg boots. According to her caption, a friend gifted them to her almost eight years ago.
It's interesting that she chose to break them out now at a time when A-listers have been opting for the shortest version of the controversial early 2000s shoe. Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Joan Smalls are just a handful of celebs who have been spotted recently wearing the Ultra Mini Uggs, a sleeker, ankle cut style that almost reminds us more of a slipper than a boot.
So we were immediately intrigued when we saw Porizkova posing in the sky-high Uggs. We did some sleuthing around the internet for her exact style, and while we can't officially confirm, they look like the brand's over-the-knee Button Bailey boots. Designed with the same iconic silhouette, the style can be worn above the knee to show off the back buttons or rolled down with a fuzzy cuffed top — it appears Porizkova has done the latter.
We know Porizkova is someone who keeps pieces she loves in her closet for years, like those sweatpants that look like jeans that she's had for nearly a decade. Though this is our first time spotting her wearing the knee-high Uggs, we'd bet she gets good use out of them since she's held on to them for so long. The boots are exclusively available on Ugg's website for almost $400, which is quite the investment.
If like us, Porizkova has convinced you to #BringBackTallUggsBoots, we've tracked down some mid-calf styles so that you can revive the trend, too. Scroll down to shop Ugg boots, plus a few similar options under $100.
