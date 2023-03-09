Paulina Porizkova Says 'Sexy Has No Expiration Date' as She Shuts Down Haters Over Her Lingerie Pics 

Paulina Porizkova slammed body-shamers with a powerful clap back.

Earlier this week, the 57-year-old supermodel shared an Instagram photo confidently posing in nothing but black lingerie, a red cardigan and knee-high boots.

"So this is what almost 58 looks like for me today," she wrote.

Shortly after, the author and mom shared another post calling out "naysayers" who responded to the candid snapshot with "unkind comments" by sharing screenshots of their distasteful statements.

"Then there are the naysayers. This if course when a conversation actually begins," she wrote in the caption.

She sarcastically agreed with some of the backlash she received, stating: "Many of the unkind comments seem to focus on me needing validation - which is true in part, I do need to be noticed in order not to be invisible. You also call me out for promoting the objectification of women. This is also partly true, I am working within set constraints thousands of years old."

Paulina Porizkova/instagram

She continued: "The comments that I like the least however, are that because I'm tall and slim, I do not have the right to represent women my age because I don't look like a typical woman my age."

Porizkova noted that her goal isn't to "represent all women of my age" and that the real problem lies in those projecting their own "insecurities" and "shame" onto her self-love.

The actress concluded her lengthy paragraph with empowering hashtags such as "#sexyhasnoexpirationdate" and "#celebratetheskinyou'rein."

Baring her body and her heart isn't something new for Porizkova. In January, she opened about the relationship with her body alongside a topless photo.

"The New Year is yawning wide open. I'm greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide. I'm finally comfortable in my own skin," she stated, adding that "experiences and wisdom" are what have given her a boost of confidence, "even when undressed."