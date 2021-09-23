Paulina Porizkova 'Applauds' Linda Evangelista for 'Bravely' Revealing Alleged CoolSculpting Damage

"I will not tell you her story, that is for her to do, but I do want to celebrate her courage in voicing it," the supermodel said of Linda Evangelista

Paulina Porizvoka is "celebrating" the legacy of fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista after the 56-year-old announced a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics alleging that a CoolSculpting procedure five years ago left her "permanently deformed."

On Thursday, Porizvoka showed support for Evangelista on Instagram, writing, "She has bravely come out with her story today, and I want to applaud her and hug her and celebrate her," alongside an editorial spread of the pair that appeared in the 1987 September issue of Vogue.

She continued: "There was a reason she retired from the spotlight, and for a woman known for her brilliance as a physical chameleon and embodiment of elegance, it was a harsh one. I will not tell you her story, that is for her to do, but I do want to celebrate her courage in voicing it."

Evangelista claims that she was "brutally disfigured" by CoolSculpting, which she said "increased, not decreased" her fat cells as a result of Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a side effect she said she was not warned of before the procedure.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing," Evangelista wrote in an Instagram post.

By sharing her story with the public and taking legal action, the model said she is "moving forward to rid myself of my shame."

"I am so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer," she added.

Some of Evangelista's peers from the "Magnificent Seven" — The New York Times' nickname for the glamorous cohort of models that rocked the runways in the '90s and became household names — joined Porizkova in sending their support on Thursday.

"Linda—your strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic! Bravo! 💋" Cindy Crawford commented on Evangelista's Instagram.

"I applaud you for your Courage and strength to Share your experience and not be held hostage by it anymore .. You know I love you . We love you ., and here for you always Right by your side," echoed Naomi Campbell.

"I can't imagine the pain you gone through mentally these past 5 years ., your free of it now .. remember who you are , and What you have achieved and your influence and all the lives of people you have touched , and still doing so to this very day by sharing your story," she continued. "Proud of you , and support you every step of the way .. ❤️❤️"

Linda Evangelista, Kyle MacLachlan, Paulina Porizikova and Rick Okask Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen, Karen Elson, Brandon Maxwell and others also left sweet messages in the comment section of Evangelista's post.