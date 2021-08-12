The star previously said she felt betrayed after learning that her late husband, Ric Ocasek, left her out of his will

Paulina Porizkova Shares Teary-Eyed Selfie as She Opens Up About 'Trust After Being Betrayed'

In true Paulina Porizkova fashion, the supermodel is keeping it real on social media.

One month after confirming her split from Aaron Sorkin and over a year-and-a-half after finding out her estranged husband Ric Ocasek, who died suddenly in September 2019, left her out of his will, the 56-year-old star posted an Instagram photo of herself crying alongside a lengthy caption detailing her "path of recovery" after "being betrayed."

"I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people," she began. "But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery. Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It's easier to see myself shot into space at this moment."

Porizkova continued, "When you've been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect."

"But love is not possible without trust. And a world without love is not worth living. (All kinds of love)," she wrote. "So what does one do when you want to stay open, but the wind of betrayal keeps slamming the door?I guess -maybe - walk outside and brave the weather?"

The model ended her caption on a lighter note, joking that she'll be in a "metaphorical closet pilling on layers for protection" and admitting that posting a crying selfie on Instagram is, in fact, "the height of narcissism."

Porizkova's fans and followers sent their condolences and praised her honesty in the comment section: "Gosh I love you! Thank you for sharing your vulnerability. THAT is courage. 🙏🏼🤍" one person wrote.

"We are all just walking each other home I'll send you a great big hug you deserve all the love❤️" actress Andie MacDowell commented. "I've been feeling like crying for the last few days for no particular reason I keep trying to take deep breath's to make it go away sometimes it just sits with you anyway honey loads of love."

Last month, Porizkova confirmed her split from boyfriend Aaron Sorkin in a candid Instagram post.

Paulina Porizkova (L) and Aaron Sorkin attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

After making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars in April, Porizkova confirmed that she and Sorkin, 60, have parted ways, on positive terms. The supermodel shared a paparazzi photo of the two smiling on a walk, with a "broken heart" emoji laid on top of it, and wrote a caption about their split to accompany the photo.

Last year, Porizkova opened up about feeling betrayed when she found out her ex-husband and Cars frontman left her out of his will.

"I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal," she told CBS Sunday Morning co-host Anthony Mason in an interview that aired in March 2020. "It made the grieving process really, really tricky."

Paulina Porzikova and Ric Ocasek Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Although Porizkova and Ocasek announced their separation after 28 years of marriage in May 2018, at the time of his death, the pair were not legally divorced and still lived together.

The model previously addressed being left out of Ocasek's will in November 2019, explaining that although the news was just being made public, she had known for months.

"I've known about the will since the day after Ric passed," she wrote at the time, noting that despite the news, she had still spoken lovingly of Ocasek on numerous occasions.