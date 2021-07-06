Paulina Porizkova Bares It All in Nude Bathroom Selfie: 'I Was Bored'

"What else was there to do?" the 56-year-old supermodel joked on Instagram

When Paulina Porizkova had some free time during her trip to Rome, she decided to get creative and stage a nude bathroom photo shoot.

The supermodel, 56, said she had just finished taking a bath when she thought it might be fun to snap a revealing nude mirror selfie to share on social media.

"My hotel Eden in Rome, has, besides a beautiful room I'm staying in, this pretty happening bathroom. After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie," Porizkova said on Instagram.

The star angled her body so she caught her reflection in the double-mirror, revealing her backside to the camera. As Porizkova held her phone up to capture the photo, she pulled her arms in toward her chest to conceal her breasts.

She continued: "What else was there to do? I mean, besides things like reading a good book or watching Italian TV. 😜 But it made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman," she wrote, adding her signature hashtags, #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #nudeselfie."

Porizkova added a warning to haters to keep things civil in the comments. "And for all of you who have a rough time with nudity, this thread will not be a safe place for you. Godspeed. 😁," she concluded.

Fellow '90s supermodel Helena Christensen applauded Porizkova for her clever posing. "The butt cheek lower left corner is my favorite 🍑 🔥," Christensen wrote. Fashion photographer Nigel Barker commented, "Angles! 😂 😘😘."

Porizkova has always been proud to show her figure on social media and recently bared it all on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia by wearing a sheer black bodysuit with no Photoshop added. She's also been unafraid to clap back at the ageist online critics of her Instagram posts.

"When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore - the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "At fifty, I am reviled for it."