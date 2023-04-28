Paulina Porizkova Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' with a Meaningful Message

Her Instagram caption is a must-read

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 28, 2023 04:33 PM
Paulina Porizkova Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' To Telling Heartfelt Story of Motherhood
Photo: Paulina Porizkova/instagram

Paulina Porizkova posts thirst traps with a purpose.

The self-proclaimed 58-year-old "accidental former supermodel, occasional actress" and "current writer" took to Instagram on Friday to share a "shameless thirst trap" in order to let her 1 million followers in on an "important story."

She drew viewers in with a photo of herself in a blue silk robe, sat on a chair with her legs resting on a table with her toenails painted red and a book titled The Secret Gate in hand. But she used the caption to bring light to an issue she feels people should know about.

"This picture is a shameless thirst trap. So I can lure you in to read an important story," she wrote before adding detail.

"It begins in Afghanistan, with a woman named Homeira Quaderi. She is a celebrated writer , teacher and a women's rights activist with several novels published. As America starts to withdraw from her country, the Taliban marks her for death. Her husband, a college professor, divorces her by simply stating 'I divorce you' three times. He kicks her out of the house, and tells their young son his mother is dead."

She continued, writing, "Homeira comes to the States, writes and publishes a memoir called 'Dancing in The Mosque'. It begins with the words 'Dear Saiwash, my name is Homeira Quaderi, I am your mother and I am not dead. She then returns to Afghanistan to attempt the impossible: to reclaim her child."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Why is Porizkova telling this story, though? According to her caption, it hit awfully close to home.

She wrote, "The story of a woman trying to reclaim her child is the story of my life, my mothers life. It hits home. We got lucky, but not without huge sacrifices. As did Homeira and her son."

Paulina Porizkova underwear
Paulina Porizkova/instagram

She continued in the caption about Homeira's story and the new book it's told in, which is the book she holds in the photo, calling it "a riveting and heart pounding account of a young American diplomat who is trying to help Homeira and countless other Afghans who risked their lives in siding with the US, and then were abandoned."

Porizkova also claimed that the writer, Mitchell Zuckoff, split the monetary advance he got from the book with Homeira, "who's now back in the US with her son, and struggling to make a living."

The model and writer added that she doesn't tell this story just out of admiration either, but out of a connection she has to the women central to it. She wrote that her literary agent, Marly Rusoff, "was the one to sell Homeira's memoir here in the US, and then tirelessly fought to help to get her out of Afghanistan."

Related Articles
Sofia Richie,Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie Shares Photos of Honeymoon with Elliot Grainge Following Lavish Nuptials: 'Husband Trip'
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding: All the Details and Photos From Their Lavish Nuptials
Room to Read 2023 New York Gala
Freida Pinto Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Glam Night at the Room to Read Gala (Exclusive)
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Katherine Heigl Reveals the 'Firefly Lane' Costumes She Kept After Filming: 'Very Chic' (Exclusive)
Jaime King Models in Maja Hanson Fashion Show
Jaime King Candidly Reflects on Being a Model on Her Own at 13: 'I Was Terrified'
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals the Secret to Her Swimsuit Game: 'I Like a String Bikini' (Exclusive)
Florence Pugh Wears Sheer Valentino Gown After Becoming Brand Ambassador
Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into Her Personal Runway in an Ethereal Valentino Gown
Nicola-Peltz-Brooklyn-Beckham-Tout
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham Tease Their Upcoming Met Gala Looks: 'We're Very Excited' (Exclusive) 
Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Blake Lively Confirms She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala: 'I Will Be Watching'
Zoe Saldana as Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction photographed at Studio Ruchon in Paris, France on April 15, 2023.
How Zoe Saldaña Morphed Into Iconic Movie Characters for PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge Rollout
Jennifer Coolidge Is Back in Beauty Influencer Mode (and Has a Great Idea for a New Lipstick Name)
Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
7 Bodycare and Lifestyle Essentials 'Bachelor' Alum Matt James Can't Live Without 
The Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Goes Makeup-Free: See Their Pics! (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" TOUT
I'm Going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and This Is the $10 Amazon Bag I'm Using to Carry Everything I Need
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Tells Family They Need to Address 'Beauty Standards' in New 'Kardashians' Trailer
naomi watts diamond ring
Naomi Watts' Diamond Ring Glistened on the 'Today' Show When Asked About Possible Engagement: Watch the Video