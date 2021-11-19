Paulina Porizkova Says She Posts Nude Photos Because 'I Finally Feel Good in My Skin'

The supermodel responded to an Instagram user who wrote that she focuses "way too much" on her looks

Paulina Porizkova is living her best life.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old supermodel responded to an Instagram user who said she focuses "way too much" on her looks.

In a candid Instagram post, Porizkova wrote that the comment highlights "the still common belief that women are essentially chattel. That once we have stopped breeding, we should be retired to provide nourishment for others."

"I'm 56, and living my best life. After a lifetime spent taking care of others, I finally get to do ME. Sure, I can also knit and bake and bask in the warm glow of my family on the rare occasion they need me, but I can also bask in the glow of a tropical sun, a lover's arms, and here the fabulous light of @luigiandIango," she wrote alongside a grayscale photo of herself posing nude.

She continued, "I post bikini and nude photos because I finally feel good in my skin. I don't do this for compliments or likes. (Although they are very nice indeed). I'm doing it because you see thousands of images of younger women in the same situations. That's what you're used to seeing.No one tells them to put their clothes on."

Paulina Porizkova Credit: Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

"By what standard is it ok to ogle a nude teen, but not a mature woman?" Porizkova wondered, adding that she's been posing for similar photos since she was a teenager.

"Back then, I couldn't be proud of who I was because I didn't yet know who I was. I did what others asked of me. I posed for others," she wrote. " An older woman is allowed wisdom, humor, patience - but not sensuality. Not sexiness. This is a major societal taboo which is precisely why I post what I post. I may be 56, but I'm as fully a woman as I was thirty years ago, in fact, I'd argue: more so. I'm finally fully inhabiting this body of mine, I fully appreciate it, and I am fully celebrating it.I may be posting for you .But I pose for myself."

She concluded her post by inviting anyone who didn't like the photos she posts to unfollow her.

Paulina Porzikova Credit: Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

Porizkova has been vocal about her opposition to anti-aging culture, previously reflecting on the pressure women face to look perfect.

"Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you'll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying," she wrote earlier this year.

"But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age," Porizkova continued. "I can't change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I'm just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful."

Earlier this month, Porizkova praised Sarah Jessica Parker for embracing her natural graying hair.