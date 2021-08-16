Paulina Porizkova Says Despite Teary 'Betrayal' Selfies, She Doesn't 'Blame' Late Husband Ric Ocasek

The supermodel previously said she felt betrayed after learning that her late husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, left her out of his will

Paulina Porizkova is setting the record straight about her recent headline-making Instagram posts.

After sharing a teary-eyed selfie last week, the former supermodel, 56, posted another Instagram photo of herself alongside a lengthy caption, explaining that she and the late Ric Ocasek "had more good years than bad," and that she loved the Cars frontman (who died suddenly in September 2019) for "almost my entire life."

"I love him still," she wrote on Monday morning. (In May 2018, Porizkova and Ocasek announced they were splitting after 28 years of marriage. Though the pair had been separated for nearly three years when Ocasek died on Sept. 15 in his New York City home, they were not legally divorced and were still living together).

Seemingly addressing Ocasek's decision to leave her out of his will, Porizkova continued, "His betrayal is just one of many in my life, all of which I'm working on to forgive."

Paulina Porizkova Credit: Paulina Porizkova/instagram

"Sometimes, I just have a hard time moving forward emotionally when feeling like I'm not worthy of love. And that is a confluence of events in the past, which my husband is only a part of, not the sole perpetrator. I am not blaming him for how I feel today. I'm trying not to blame anyone. Everyone does what they can, and everyone is the hero of their own narrative."

"Also, please understand that on many days, I'm filled with gratitude and hope and feel strong, and then I can slide into a few weeks of misery," she said. "I know this is all absolutely normal. That why I share it. It's real life. It's the real me."

The model also added that her sadness is not related to "magical Mr S" — presumably her most recent ex, screenwrite Aaron Sorkin — who is "one hundred percent exempt from any mess I get myself into."

Paulina Porizkova/Instagram Credit: Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

Last week, the star posted an Instagram photo of herself crying, detailing her "path of recovery" after "being betrayed" in the caption.

She previously opened up about feeling betrayed when she found out Ocasek left her out of his will.