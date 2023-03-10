Paulina Porizkova Reveals She's Dating Someone New: It's 'in the Early Days'

Paulina Porizkova is opening herself up to romance again!

The supermodel, 57, revealed to The HollywoodLife Podcast in an upcoming interview that she is seeing someone new — despite admitting that she has "trust issues."

She was most recently linked to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin following the death of her late husband Ric Ocasek, whom she split from in 2018; Ocasek died the next year.

Porizkova broke the news while discussing that she had been reading the relationship self-help book Us by Terrence Real, and pondering about how she'd like to pass it on to the next person she felt serious about.

"I thought, 'The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I'm going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real,' " she explained. "And so I can say, I've just handed that book up to somebody."

Porizkova did not identify the mystery man — but did reveal that he read the book.

"We had the most amazing conversations about ourselves and where we are going and what we want," she said. "So it was a fantastic conversation piece, actually."

The relationship is still "in the early days," according to the mom of two, who was married to Ocasek for 28 years. She added that she is still struggling with "trust issues."

"My work is cut out for me," she said on the podcast.

Porizkova appears to have no shortage of self-confidence as of late, most recently sharing an Instagram photo earlier this week posing in nothing but black lingerie, a red cardigan and knee-high boots.

"So this is what almost 58 looks like for me today," she wrote.

Shortly after, she shared another post calling out "naysayers" who responded to the candid snapshot with "unkind comments" by sharing screenshots of their distasteful statements.

"Then there are the naysayers. This if course when a conversation actually begins," she wrote in the caption.

"Many of the unkind comments seem to focus on me needing validation - which is true in part, I do need to be noticed in order not to be invisible," Porizkova, who frequently champions celebrating aging on her social media, stated. "You also call me out for promoting the objectification of women. This is also partly true, I am working within set constraints thousands of years old."

The full HollywoodLife Podcast episode with Porizkova releases March 14.