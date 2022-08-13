Paulina Porizkova Responds to Cosmetic Surgeon Who Allegedly Said Her Face Needs 'Fixing'

Paulina Porizkova is taking a stand.

The supermodel, 57, spoke out in response to a cosmetic surgeon who detailed everything "wrong" about her face in an Instagram post that Porizkova says "has since been deleted."

"I found this photo, which I have posted here before, (and thought I looked great in) reposted here on IG by a cosmetic surgeon, and discussing in detail what I needed done," she began a lengthy caption on Instagram Friday.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

"Those pesky hollows under my cheeks could be gotten rid of with fillers, Botox for my forehead, those wrinkles on the side of my mouth, and the chords in my neck, and a whole bunch of lasers to tighten and smooth and tighten everything," wrote Porizkova.

"This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with," she continued. "I'm told my face needs 'fixing'. It has somehow gone 'wrong' by aging. Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means will resort to some forms of fixing what we're told is broken?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Porizkova, who has been candid in the past about her use of non-invasive treatments on her face, stated "for the record" that she has had laser treatments and a plasma pen treatment.

"I'd like to strike a balance between being proud to look my age and still get to feel pretty at times. In my job, I'm faced with my own face in almost unnatural detail - and although I have come to accept most of it, I still have a rough time accepting it all," she wrote.

Her caption goes on to say that no one should tell a woman "what she 'needs' to do to herself, in order to be seen as attractive."

"Whether it's hair color, makeup, ski creams or clothing - or the more invasive options - is shaming her," she wrote. "Every time you catch yourself thinking or saying 'you know, you should…' to a friend, stop for a moment. If she doesn't ask for help, are you really helping?"

"Find what you think is beautiful in your friends and point it out. The best way to support one another is to celebrate what is already there," she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: 'You Don't Get To Dismiss Me': Paulina Porizkova Expresses Her Feelings on Women Aging Naturally

While visiting PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in March, Porizkova opened up about ageism in the modeling business and entertainment industry, telling Jeremy Parsons, "I felt ashamed to be aging, and then on the other hand you go, 'But, I'm smarter, I'm better, I'm funnier, I'm more patient!' Overall as a person, I'm the best I've ever been. So I'm not ready to be dismissed."

Added the model: "You don't get to dismiss me because I have some wrinkles and sags and gray hair now, when I'm kind of fabulous, the most fabulous I've ever been. In fact, I'm going to just put it out there and go, you know what, this is me at my best. Deal with it!"