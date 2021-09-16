Paulina Porizkova Remembers Late Ric Ocasek 2 Years After His Death: 'You're Missed Every Day'

Paulina Porizkova said an "overwhelming amount" of their memories together as a couple "were wonderful"

Paulina Porizkova is sharing happy memories about the late Ric Ocasek two years after his death.

The 75-year-old Cars frontman died suddenly of natural causes on Sept. 15, 2019, at his New York City home.

The year prior, in May 2018, Porizkova and Ocasek announced they had split after 28 years of marriage. Though the pair had been separated for several years when Ocasek died, they were not legally divorced and were still living together.

On Wednesday, Porizkova shared a throwback snapshot on Instagram smiling with Ocasek on a vacation, writing in the caption about missing her late husband.

"It's already been two years. It's only been two years," she wrote. "This photo is from our last vacation. Cafe Du Monde. He brought me here for many years to celebrate the day we met, May 4th 1984. We'd spend a most romantic and wonderful weekend in New Orleans. He was not a big drinker, but here, we once tried Hurricanes, the portable on the street ones, and got so inebriated we couldn't find our way back to our romantic little Inn."

"So many memories," continued the supermodel. "And in the 35 years of knowing each other, an overwhelming amount of them were wonderful. This is where I will park. With the twenty five years of amazing memories. My love, you know you're missed every day." She added a broken heart emoji and the hashtags "#loveneverdies #grief #memories #missyou."

Last month, Porizkova shared a photo of herself alongside a lengthy caption, explaining that she and Ocasek "had more good years than bad," and that she loved him for "almost my entire life."

"I love him still," she wrote. Seemingly addressing Ocasek's decision to leave her out of his will, Porizkova continued, "His betrayal is just one of many in my life, all of which I'm working on to forgive."

"Sometimes, I just have a hard time moving forward emotionally when feeling like I'm not worthy of love," she said. "And that is a confluence of events in the past, which my husband is only a part of, not the sole perpetrator. I am not blaming him for how I feel today. I'm trying not to blame anyone. Everyone does what they can, and everyone is the hero of their own narrative."

"Also, please understand that on many days, I'm filled with gratitude and hope and feel strong, and then I can slide into a few weeks of misery," she added. "I know this is all absolutely normal. That why I share it. It's real life. It's the real me."