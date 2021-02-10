"I literally went through a year of asking my friends to buy us groceries. It was not a good position to be in," the model said of her financial struggles following the Cars frontman's death

Paulina Porizkova is speaking out about her financial regrets following the death of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek.

During a recent conversation with UBS as a part of a paid partnership she is doing with the bank, Porizkova discussed how her marriage to the late Cars frontman "eclipsed [her] financial thinking" and warned other women not to make "the same mistake."

Asked by Paula Polito, vice chairwoman of UBS Global Wealth Management, if Porizkova regrets not signing a prenup with Ocasek, the model laughed and confidently replied, "Uh, yeah."

"Now if I had a daughter, any of my goddaughters or granddaughters or any of the young women I know…if there's one good thing I could do for them is to let them hear my story of how romance eclipsed any financial thinking and what a bad idea that is," she said.

The 55-year-old's estranged husband died suddenly in September 2019 at 75 and left her out of his will.

Now, Porizkova is calling herself a "perfect example of a cautionary tale" as she explains the financial complications that occurred following Ocasek's death.

Before their marriage, Porizkova recalled that Ocasek felt signing a prenup was a "bad omen." So they didn't sign one, merged their finances during their 28-year-marriage and after they announced their split in 2018, the supermodel explained that she still had access to money. But that all changed following his death in 2019, when she suddenly had none. "I couldn't go to dinner," she said.

"I got two mortgaged houses and the pension, but no way to pay for anything," she said about what happened following his death. "So obviously things had to be sold, but until they got sold, I had nothing to live on. I literally went through a year of asking my friends to buy us groceries. It was not a good position to be in."

During the conversation, she explained that in the beginning of her relationship, she thought bringing up the topic of money felt "unromantic."

"It put our relationship into a sort of a calculated romance rather than just love and passion," she shared. Instead, she trusted her finances to a money manager and her husband because, "I was stupid," she said with a laugh. "It was incredibly naïve of me."

"I had this sort of idea that he knew everything about the world and his word was the word of God and I should just sort of listen to what he said because obviously he had the wisdom of living that I hadn't had," she shared. "And he reminded of that every of often, that he knows better because he's older."

Now, she's sharing the "painful process" she went through to help others. "What happened to me, it seemed like it was so easily preventable. And it was based on not misfortune, it was based on my own stupidity. It wasn't that I had an evil husband. It wasn't that things conspired against me, this is literally, I have nobody to blame for this except for myself."

Porizkova previously addressed being left out of Ocasek's will in November 2019, explaining that although the news was just being made public, she had known for months.

"I've known about the will since the day after Ric passed," she wrote at the time, noting that despite the news, she had still spoken lovingly of Ocasek on numerous occasions.

Though the pair, who share two adult sons together, had been separated for nearly three years when Ocasek died in September 2019, they were not legally divorced and were still living together.

It was revealed in November 2019 that before his death, Ocasek wrote a will instructing that Porizkova should not receive any of his belongings or money as he claimed the model had "abandoned" him amid their divorce proceedings, according to documents obtained by the New York Post's Page Six.