Paulina Porizkova Says She Was 15 When a Photographer Exposed Himself to Her: 'First Time I Saw a Penis'

Paulina Porizkova is opening up about a disturbing moment she had with a photographer when she was just starting out as a model.

The author and supermodel, 57, was a guest on Wednesday's installment of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Pinkett asked Porizkova about a "traumatic and offensive incident" that Porizkova experienced when she was younger.

Telling her story, Porizkova said, "So I'm 15 years old, freshly 15 years old. I'm in Paris; getting hired for any kind of a job was such a big deal because I thought that every job would be my last and you wanted to be the nice little girl who obliged everybody."

Franziska Krug/Getty

Detailing one specific moment, Porizkova said she was with a makeup artist and hairstylist, and sitting in front of a makeup mirror.

"The photographer walks in from behind and then I feel something on my shoulder, and it's kind of warm and heavy. And he's laughing at me and the makeup artist [is] laughing at me, and the hairdresser is laughing, everybody's laughing."

Porizkova said she was still confused about what was happening.

"And I'm like 'What is that?' It almost looks like a flower, but it feels like pantyhose stuffed with mashed potatoes. I could not for the world figure this out," she recalled.

"It wasn't until he retracted it and zipped up his fly that I realized it was his penis."

Asked by Pinkett if it was "the first time" she'd ever seen the body part, the model said, "Well, yes. It was certainly the first time I saw a penis."

Banfield-Norris called the incident "so disrespectful."

RELATED VIDEO: Paulina Porizkova Remembers the Moment She Found Out She Was Cut Out of Ric Ocasek's Will

Also during her appearance on the digital talk show, Porizkova discussed the difficult days she suffered following the sudden death of her estranged late husband Ric Ocasek.

"So, you write in your book about being broke after Ric died," Pinkett prompted.

"I was very specifically broke. I just want to set that right so that people don't accuse me of lying," the former Sports Illustrated cover star clarified.

She continued: "I was a woman with assets. I had two mortgaged houses and I had a pension plan that I can access in 10 years and zero cash, and no way to pay for anything. So I was in a really, really peculiar position of being a woman with assets and no money."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Porizkova noted that the pandemic made things worse because "property values in New York had just fallen off the cliff," but she still had to sell her house "immediately" because she couldn't afford it.

"Right you had no liquid," Pinkett commented, Porizkova confirming, "I was asking my friends to buy our groceries for a little while."

In May 2018, Porizkova and Ocasek announced they had split after 28 years of marriage and while they were separated for several years, they were not legally divorced and were still living together. They share two sons Jonathan, 29, and Oliver, 24.

A new episode of Red Table Talk will stream Wednesday, November 16 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.