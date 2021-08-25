Paulina Porizkova Poses Nude for Magazine Cover and Shares 'Unretouched' BTS Pic: 'No Filters'

Paulina Porizkova has nothing to hide.

After unveiling her new Los Angeles Magazine September cover that features a nude photo of the model, 56, with a large red sticker covering most of her body, Porizkova posted the unedited photo "straight from photographer" Jill Greenberg.

"(I had to blur the nipple- IG weird nipple fear) No, I don't walk along around looking this fab on a normal day," the European beauty captioned the impressive abs-baring snap. "This look took two hours of professional make up and hair. And body makeup. And excellent lighting by and talented photographer. But the result is me looking my best- with no retouching and no filters and no anything else."

Paulina Porizkova for LA Mag Credit: Jill Greenberg

Porizkova also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot in which she's flaunting her toned stomach again, this time wearing an unbuttoned black blazer and black underwear as she dances to "Staying Alive" by the Bee Gees.

"Just put some Bee Gees on and I can't help dancing. And in this case, strutting my stuff for @lamag," she captioned the clip. "As you can see, this was a fun, relaxed shoot helmed by @jill.greenberg . It always helps to be photographed by a woman when you're at you most vulnerable- whether physically or emotionally naked.😉"

"Ironically, 'staying alive' is exactly what we're fortunate enough to do as we age," Porizkova concluded. "Carpe diem!"

Last week, the model posted a photo of Los Angeles Magazine's September issue, which declares that the "gray pride movement is on the rise."

"I am very proud to be the cover and a part of this LA Magazine issue on ageism. We are doing much better in celebrating beauty that comes in many different sizes and colors, but age is still something to be conquered," she captioned the cover photo, adding, "For all of you who have an issue with an older woman celebrating her body and age, there is an unfollow button. Don't make an ass of yourself by showing us all you don't know how to use it.😜"

Porizkova often embraces getting older and rejects the notion of anti-aging culture on social media.

Last month, the star reflected on the pressure women face to look perfect as they age in a candid Instagram post. Porizkova even revealed that she wants to enjoy getting older in all its glory, so has stayed away from cosmetic injectables like Botox and filler.

"Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you'll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying," Porizkova said on Instagram.

She went on to say that she doesn't "want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life."