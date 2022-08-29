Paulina Porizkova Poses Nude in 'Celebration' of Her Body as She Calls Out Objectification of Women

Paulina Porizkova is baring it all.

The actress and model, 57, shared an Instagram post last week, where she posed nude on the edge of a bed covered by just the white sheet she held against herself.

Detailing in the caption of her post that she was looking to share some "food for thought," Porizkova continued, "Is it objectification or celebration?"

"In a patriarchal society, women have always been seen as objects of desire or nurture. Because these are the needs of men who run the world," she added. "This is why youth and beauty are such a strong currency."

Then asking, "What happens when a woman decides to objectify herself?" Porizkova wrote, "She is taking the powers she has been given and using them in her own interest but is simultaneously helping to perpetuate a system which has always existed. For this she will be shamed and celebrated by both the perpetrators and the victims."

Porizkova continued her lengthy caption by explaining how men are not held to the same standards, as she wondered what that all meant to her.

"Given these social guidelines- I've come to wonder if objectification falls mainly into the realm of youth," she questioned. "When I was a young model exposing my body, it was because someone else approved of it. Someone else decided it was to be celebrated. I didn't know enough to have an understanding of consequences. Hence, objectification."

The former supermodel then concluded her post, writing, "Now, when I expose my body, it [is] with my full knowledge and consent. Hence, celebration."

Porizkova has been known to embrace her body at every age and previously modeled fully nude at age 52 for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2018, before later returning to the issue in 2019.

In March, while visiting PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Porizkova — who got her start in the modeling industry at age 13 in the late 1970s — said the business has "gotten a lot better now" since her heyday.

"I love the movement of body inclusivity and color inclusivity and celebrating different beauty as beautiful," she said. "I'm so behind that!"

But when asked about areas in the business that still need to change, she didn't hesitate. "Ageism, babe," she replied, before showing off her gray roots.

"I felt ashamed to be aging, and then on the other hand you go, 'But, I'm smarter, I'm better, I'm funnier, I'm more patient!' " she continued. "Overall as a person, I'm the best I've ever been. So I'm not ready to be dismissed."

"You don't get to dismiss me because I have some wrinkles and sags and gray hair now, when I'm kind of fabulous, the most fabulous I've ever been," added Porizkova. "In fact, I'm going to just put it out there and go, you know what, this is me at my best. Deal with it!"