Paulina Porizkova on Relationship with 'Wonderful' Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Sorkin: 'He Helped Heal Me'

Paulina Porizkova is reflecting on her relationship with Aaron Sorkin.

While chatting with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons, the former supermodel, 56, couldn't stop raving about her ex — much like she did in a July Instagram post confirming the couple's split last year, in which she wrote, "I'm so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself."

"I was being absolutely honest! He helped heal me," the Nightcap actress says. "He's a wonderful, wonderful man who I am still friends with. He was instrumental in me sort of regaining a sense of myself as a woman, so he was the one man — I love him for this... I asked him one day, 'Am I intimidating?' and he said, 'Hell yeah. Because you're beautiful, you're smart, and you're tall.' "

"It was really helpful at the time in my life where I was otherwise feeling kind of crap about myself," continues Porizkova. "He made me feel rather wonderful about myself. We're just two different feathers, and that's why it couldn't last."

"There's no bitterness. There were no betrayals. There were zero hard feelings. I don't feel like that about everybody," she adds with a smirk.

When asked what dating life is like for her, Porizkova hilariously responds with an enthusiastic, "Crap!" adding, "I keep saying, look, when you're in your 50s, my dating pool is a puddle — a muddy puddle."

In May last year, Porizkova told The New York Times that she and Sorkin met when journalist Ashleigh Banfield asked her if she wanted to be introduced to a single man. Porizkova consented, with one exception — "no rock stars" — a nod to her messy split from her late husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

Banfield then introduced Porizkova to the West Wing creator via text message and a month later, she was flying out to Los Angeles for a date with Sorkin.