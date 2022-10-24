Paulina Porizkova is known for not pulling any punches — and when it comes to the conversation around aging, she's as open and honest as ever.

While promoting the upcoming release of her new book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful, the 57-year-old supermodel opened up about aging and feeling invisible in a recent interview with WWD.

"Before my husband died our marriage had disintegrated and we were already separated for two years and we were going through a divorce and the invisibility to my husband coincided with my invisibility to the rest of the world," Porizkova revealed to the outlet.

Paulina Porizkova. Paulina Porizkova/instagram

But she felt better and more cool than she had in years, which didn't make sense to her. "I was suddenly a divorced woman who had no career, had no way of making money and also was completely ignored by the population at large and I thought that's not cool because I'm actually a lot cooler now than I was 20 years ago," the Czech model said.

"I am way smarter. I have more patience. I'm more intellectually curious. I'm more generous. Everything about me is better. But I have wrinkles and that does not make me ugly," she said. "I just thought that's unfair."

Porizkova also spoke frankly about treatments she's open to — and which ones she skips. Injectables are off the table, but she told WWD she tries most noninvasive treatments she can find.

"I just want a little subtle help," she said. "I don't want any drastic stuff. I don't want to eliminate my age. I just want to look as good as I can given the limitations."

She thinks treatments and plastic surgery are a personal choice but that decision shouldn't become how a person is known. "If you say that you've had something done, guess what's your calling card?" the former Sports Illustrated model asked.

"It's like Jane Fonda notoriously admitted to her face lift and she goes on an interview for a movie and the first thing they're asking her about is her face lift. Then they make such a big deal out of it that… I get it both ways and I can only do what is right for me," Porizkova concluded.