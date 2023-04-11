Paulina Porizkova Wears Nothing but 'Sunshine and a Smile' in Nude Makeup-Free Instagram

The supermodel is feeling grateful confident in her birthday suit

By
Michelle Lee
Published on April 11, 2023 12:48 PM
Photo: Paulina Porizkova/instagram

Paulina Porizkova celebrated her 58th birthday with the most simple — and sexiest! — of looks.

To ring in her new age, the supermodel and author shared a cheeky nude and bare-faced selfie to Instagram on Monday.

"I begin 58 with nothing but sunshine and a smile," Porizkova wrote. "And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now."

The snapshot shows the model (who's fond of a bare-all photo shoot) basking in her au naturel beauty, showing off a big smile, her graying hair and her physique.

She lies on bed with one arm covering her chest, the other clutching a stuffed animal plushie and a section of the duvet strategically draped across her body.

Paulina Porizkova/instagram

Staying true to her love for a fun hashtag, the mom of two jotted a few of her favorites in the caption, including #nofilter, #thisis58 and #greypride, seemingly referring to her hair color, which she proudly showed off with her hair splayed out on the pillows.

Although confessing that she'd spend the majority of the celebratory occasion on the road — which turned into an eventful mishap at the airport documented in a previous post — Porizkova ended the caption with thanks to her followers for the well-wishes.

With age, the star continues to own her authenticity. In a previous post seemingly taken on her April 9 birthday, Porizkova got honest with a makeup-free selfie, which, she joked, was a photograph she hoped her new boyfriend wouldn't see.

"What I look like from below, wearing my prescription glasses that shrink my eyeballs down to peas, with no makeup, while trying to do a selfie with our incredible ceiling in our rented Air B&B. Hope the BF doesn't see this one! 🤣" Porizkova said in her caption, adding the hashtags #badselfie and #betweenjloandbettywhite.

She recently subtly opened up about her new love in a March episode of The HollywoodLife Podcast.

Porizkova — who was most recently linked to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin following the death of her late husband Ric Ocasek (whom she split from in 2018) — broke the news while sharing that she'd been reading relationship self-help book Us by Terrence Real and thinking about how she'd like to pass it on to the next person she felt serious about. And that time has come.

Paulina Porizkova Jokes Dating Pool at 57 Is More Like 'Dirty Little Puddle': 'It Sucks'
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"I thought, 'The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I'm going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real,' " she explained. "And so I can say, I've just handed that book up to somebody."

She revealed that her fresh relationship is still "in the early days" and that she is still overcoming the "trust issues" she has. "My work is cut out for me," she said on the podcast.

