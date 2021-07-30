The 56-year-old supermodel wants to change the way "shame...is heaped on women for daring to age"

Paulina Porizkova Says She Has 'No Botox' and 'No Fillers' as She Rejects Anti-Aging Culture

Paulina Porizkova is rejecting the notion of anti-aging culture — and embracing every moment as she gets older.

The 56-year-old supermodel reflected on the pressure women face to look perfect as they age in a candid Instagram post. Porizkova even revealed that she wants to enjoy getting older in all its glory, so has stayed away from cosmetic injectables like Botox and filler.

"Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you'll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying," Porizkova said on Instagram.

The star went on to say that she doesn't "want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life."

"But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age," Porizkova continued. "I can't change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I'm just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful."

She ended the caption with some hashtags that she believes in:"#nobotox #nofillers #nointerventions YET #nofilter #noshame #proaging."

Porizkova's followers flooded her comments with love and support after she shared the pro-aging message. "Amen Sister!!! 🔥🔥🔥," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna said.

Selma Blair wrote: "Glorious friend. Seriously. More genuinely gorgeous every day. This body ! Good work."

Porizkova hasn't shied away from showing skin on social media; she recently posted a nude bathroom selfie that revealed a reflection of her butt in a mirror behind her.

"My hotel Eden in Rome, has, besides a beautiful room I'm staying in, this pretty happening bathroom. After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie," Porizkova said on Instagram.

Paulina Porizokva Credit: Paulina Porizokva/instagram

The star angled her body so she caught her reflection in the double-mirror, revealing her backside to the camera. As Porizkova held her phone up to capture the photo, she pulled her arms in toward her chest to conceal her breasts.

She continued: "What else was there to do? I mean, besides things like reading a good book or watching Italian TV. 😜 But it made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman," she wrote, adding her signature hashtags, #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #nudeselfie."

The star doesn't have time for any ageist online critics of her revealing Instagram posts.

"When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore - the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "At fifty, I am reviled for it."