Paulina Porizkova Models a Shimmery String Bikini During Tropical Getaway with 'Someone Special'

Paulina Porizkova packed her favorite swimwear for a very special vacay.

The 56-year-old supermodel shared a sexy Instagram doing her "best impersonation of a wood pillar" as she stood next to one for a beachside snap. In the pic, she struck a sultry pose, showing off her revealing metallic gold string swimsuit.

"This one is probably about five years old, but it's become a recent favorite," Porizkova said of the shimmery two-piece. "This is why I hold on to all my clothing, I always seem to like it better a few years down the line. When it's not longer fashionable or worn by everyone. 😜"

She added a few cheeky hashtags including, #screwbeingfashionable #betweenjloandbettywhite and #sexyhasnoexpirationdate.

Fans flooded the comments of the model's Instagram post with positive energy after she shared the bikini pic. "How is this humanly possible? 😂😂😂 👏👏👏👏👏," one person wrote.

Another commenter added, "Stunner as always. Old is gold they say @paulinaporizkov."

A week earlier, the model shared a few details about her vacation, sharing a selfie from what appeared to be inside the airport.

"This one is taking a small vacation somewhere special with someone special," the model wrote, adding the wink face emoji. "I hope you'll enjoy your week as much as I hope to enjoy mine!❤️"

The star made her couples debut with new boyfriend Aaron Sorkin, 59, at the 2021 Academy Awards in April.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Porizkova revealed that their Oscars red carpet appearance was only her second real date with the Trial of the Chicago 7 director — who she also described as being "a great kisser."

aaron sorkin Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP

She explained that she was initially concerned that such a public date was too soon for the new couple, but went anyway. "This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit," she recalled telling Sorkin, to which he simply replied, "OK."

"You're not there to have fun. You're on display," she later told the outlet of the Academy Awards.

After the ceremony, Porizkova posted a sweet photo of her and her date on her Instagram page, noting in the caption that he "kept me warm all night."

Porizkova has always been proud to show her figure on social media and recently bared it all on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia by wearing a sheer black bodysuit with no Photoshop added. She's also been unafraid to clap back at the ageist online critics of her Instagram posts.

"When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore - the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "At fifty, I am reviled for it."