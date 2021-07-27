Paulina Porizkova Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Aaron Sorkin Split

The supermodel confirmed her split from Aaron Sorkin in a candid Instagram post earlier this month

Paulina Porizkova is stepping out as a single woman.

On Monday evening, the 56-year-old supermodel attended the New York City premiere of the film Stillwater following her split from Aaron Sorkin earlier this month.

Taking place at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center, Porizkova donned a stunning, formfitting gold dress for the occasion, which she paired with similarly colored open-toed heels and jewelry.

The mother of two was also later joined by her two sons — Oliver and Jonathan Ocasek — on the red carpet as well.

Oliver Orion Ocasek; Paulina Porizkova; Jonathan Raven Ocasek Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Porizkova confirmed her split from boyfriend Sorkin, 60, in a candid Instagram post on July 20.

After making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars in April, Porizkova confirmed that she and Sorkin parted ways, but remained on good terms. The supermodel shared a paparazzi photo of the two smiling on a walk, with a "broken heart" emoji laid on top of it, and wrote a caption about their split to accompany the photo.

aaron sorkin Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP

"I'm so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who's more genuinely 'good'. He's brilliant and witty and funny and sexy," Porizkova wrote. "But it doesn't matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we're still a duck and a goose."

"As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else's privacy- so this is all I'll ever say on the subject," she continued.

In May, Porizkova told the New York Times that she and Sorkin met when journalist Ashleigh Banfield asked her if she wanted to be introduced to a single man. Porizkova consented, with one exception — "no rock stars" — a nod to her messy split from her late husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

Banfield then introduced Porizkova to the West Wing creator via text message and a month later, she was flying out to Los Angeles for a date with Sorkin.

Their second date just-so-happened to be their Oscars debut. Porizkova admitted that she was initially concerned that such a public date was too soon for the new couple, but went anyway. "This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit," she recalled telling Sorkin, to which he simply replied, "OK."