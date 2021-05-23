"Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives," said Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova Says She Knows Late Ric Ocasek Is ‘Proud’ of Their Son on His Graduation Day

Paulina Porizkova knows Ric Ocasek would be just as proud of their son's accomplishments as she is.

The model, 56, honored her late estranged husband on Sunday, as she celebrated their son Oliver's college graduation. "This weekend, I want to send out well-wishes and congratulations to everyone whose children are taking a big step into adulthood," she wrote in the caption alongside a family photo with sons Jonathan and Oliver.

"But my heart goes out to all of us who are attending such momentous occasions as graduations - with someone crucial missing," Porizkova continued. "Their absence in these joyous occasions is probably even more keenly felt. They SHOULD be here. There is such a painfully felt hollow where they belong."

"Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives. I'm so incredibly proud of them. And I know he is too. Together, we've raised some outstanding human beings." she wrote, referencing the Cars frontman, who died in September 2019.

In another post on her Instagram Story, Porizkova noted that her son's milestone also coincided with his 23rd birthday. "Happy 23rd bday on the 23rd" she captioned a shot of her son tossing his cap in the air.

Paulina Porzikova and Ric Ocasek and kids Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova with sons | Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Porizkova and Ocasek announced their separation after 28 years of marriage in May 2018. However, at the time of his death, the pair were not legally divorced and still lived together.

"His death is the end of my world as I knew it," she wrote shortly after his death in a tribute.

"Everyone who knew Ric knew that he could be aloof," Porizkova continued. "And not particularly social. But when he decided to turn his focus on you, it was as if the sun came out. His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life. For a long long time, no one could make me feels as loved as Ric."

The former America's Next Top Model judge went public in her relationship with Aaron Sorkin last month, when they made their red carpet debut at the 93rd Academy Awards. She went on to reveal in an interview with The New York Times that their Oscars debut was only their second real date.



In the same interview, the mother of two said she is currently in litigation with Ocasek's estate over his will, which she was left out of.