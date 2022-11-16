Paulina Porizkova Jokes Dating Pool at 57 Is More Like 'Dirty Little Puddle': 'It Sucks'

Paulina Porizkova is swiping left and right!

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Wednesdays's episode of Red Table Talk — hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris — the famed supermodel got hilariously candid about online dating in her fifties.

"Now I'm 57, and I'm in the dating pool," the Sports Illustrated cover model revealed.

"What is that like?" Smith curiously asked, to which Porizkova put it plainly: "It's a small pool, dirty little puddle."

"Girls, ladies — it sucks," she added while keeping a deadpan smile on her face.

Her definition of "sucks" entails having limited options.

"It turns out that on the dating apps, men my age that are willing to sleep with women our age, have slept with all my girlfriends already. There's like these five guys we keep passing around and they're like 'So did you sleep with him yet? Yeah don't bother, okay cool thanks'," Porizkova shared, prompting laughs around the table.

When speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons in April on her romantic life, the three-time author had one pleasant word to describe the dating scene back then too: "Crap!"

However, amidst the lighthearted chatter on the Red Table Talk episode, Porizkova also opened up about her relationship with her late ex and The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek — including his sudden death in September 2019 — in an in-depth, emotional way.

"He had surgery because they'd found stage 0 lung cancer," she recalls. "And he was recovering really well. Two weeks [later], he was walking around, he was starting to feel much better, he was sleeping better. And this night, he said, you know what, I'm feeling kinda tired."

The next morning, Ocasek didn't wake up until late, which Porizkova believed to be due to his "rockstar hours." But by 11, she decided to bring wake him, which led to the shattering discovery.

"I brought him a cup of coffee and he just looked like he was sleeping," Porizkova remembered of the life-altering moment . "I set the coffee down next to him and that's when I saw his face. I saw his eyes. And they didn't look like eyes anymore."

Ocasek died from natural causes at the age of 75 in his New York City home.

In May 2018, Porizkova and Ocasek — who share sons Jonathan, 29, and Oliver, 24 — announced they had split after 28 years of marriage. The pair had been separated for several years when Ocasek died, but they were not legally divorced and were still living together.

The day after Ocasek's passing, Porizkova discovered that she was left out of the musician's will, documents obtained by Page Six claiming that the model had "abandoned" him amid their divorce proceedings.

However, in October 2021 she announced she had settled with his estate. She declined to reveal how much money she will be getting but told Los Angeles Magazine's podcast The Originals that she's "gonna be fine."

