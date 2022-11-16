Paulina Porizkova Jokes Dating Pool at 57 Is More Like 'Dirty Little Puddle': 'It Sucks'

"Men my age that are willing to sleep with women our age have slept with all my girlfriends already," Paulina Porizkova shares on Wednesday's candid episode of Red Table Talk 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 09:10 AM

Paulina Porizkova is swiping left and right!

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Wednesdays's episode of Red Table Talk — hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris — the famed supermodel got hilariously candid about online dating in her fifties.

"Now I'm 57, and I'm in the dating pool," the Sports Illustrated cover model revealed.

"What is that like?" Smith curiously asked, to which Porizkova put it plainly: "It's a small pool, dirty little puddle."

"Girls, ladies — it sucks," she added while keeping a deadpan smile on her face.

Her definition of "sucks" entails having limited options.

"It turns out that on the dating apps, men my age that are willing to sleep with women our age, have slept with all my girlfriends already. There's like these five guys we keep passing around and they're like 'So did you sleep with him yet? Yeah don't bother, okay cool thanks'," Porizkova shared, prompting laughs around the table.

When speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons in April on her romantic life, the three-time author had one pleasant word to describe the dating scene back then too: "Crap!"

Paulina Porizkova Opens Up About Finding Ex Ric Ocasek Dead: His Eyes 'Didn't Look Like Eyes Anymore'
Jordan Fisher

However, amidst the lighthearted chatter on the Red Table Talk episode, Porizkova also opened up about her relationship with her late ex and The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek — including his sudden death in September 2019 — in an in-depth, emotional way.

"He had surgery because they'd found stage 0 lung cancer," she recalls. "And he was recovering really well. Two weeks [later], he was walking around, he was starting to feel much better, he was sleeping better. And this night, he said, you know what, I'm feeling kinda tired."

Paulina Porizkova Opens Up About Finding Ex Ric Ocasek Dead: His Eyes 'Didn't Look Like Eyes Anymore'
Paulina Porizkova. Jordan Fisher

The next morning, Ocasek didn't wake up until late, which Porizkova believed to be due to his "rockstar hours." But by 11, she decided to bring wake him, which led to the shattering discovery.

"I brought him a cup of coffee and he just looked like he was sleeping," Porizkova remembered of the life-altering moment . "I set the coffee down next to him and that's when I saw his face. I saw his eyes. And they didn't look like eyes anymore."

Ocasek died from natural causes at the age of 75 in his New York City home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Inductee Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova. Kevin Kane/Getty

In May 2018, Porizkova and Ocasek — who share sons Jonathan, 29, and Oliver, 24 — announced they had split after 28 years of marriage. The pair had been separated for several years when Ocasek died, but they were not legally divorced and were still living together.

The day after Ocasek's passing, Porizkova discovered that she was left out of the musician's will, documents obtained by Page Six claiming that the model had "abandoned" him amid their divorce proceedings.

However, in October 2021 she announced she had settled with his estate. She declined to reveal how much money she will be getting but told Los Angeles Magazine's podcast The Originals that she's "gonna be fine."

A new episode of Red Table Talk will stream Wednesday, November 16 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

Related Articles
Inductee Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Paulina Porizkova Opens Up About Finding Ex Ric Ocasek Dead: His Eyes 'Didn't Look Like Eyes Anymore'
Adrienne Banfield Norris attends the 5th Annual Black Love Summit at Hudson Loft on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
'Red Table Talk' Host Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Her Love Language: 'And Don't Forget About Toys'
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova on Feeling 'Cooler' as She Gets Older: 'Everything About Me Is Better'
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Talks 'Putting My Sobriety First' After Being a 'Functioning Addict'
Jamele Hill Opens Up About Her Mother's Drug Addiction on Red Table Talk
Jemele Hill Witnessed Her Mother's Drug Addiction and PTSD: 'I Just Saw Her Falling Apart'
Sheree zampino and son trey smith
Sheree Zampino Reveals Her Son with Will Smith 'Didn't Feel Loved' by Mom Growing Up
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Fake It' with Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend and family on Red Table Talk
Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out on 'Red Table Talk,' Saying He Feared Cops Would Shoot Him Next
paulina porizkova ric ocasek
Paulina Porizkova Talks Feeling 'Worthless' in Marriage to Ric Ocasek in Revealing New Interview
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Recalls 'Sketchy' Moment She Was Given 'Happy Pills' on the Red Carpet at Age 16
Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years
Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years
Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere attend The Daily Front Row and Faena Art Celebrate the Launch of The Daily's Miami Edition, Featuring Act One at The Faena Art Dome on November 29, 2016 in Miami Beach, FL
Hayden Panettiere Says Wladimir Klitschko Believed She Was Responsible for Postpartum Depression
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says Most Misunderstood Thing About Her Is She Would 'Easily Throw Out My Child'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says She's Worried About 'Trauma' Her Daughter May Face Due to Custody Agreement
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova on Relationship with 'Wonderful' Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Sorkin: 'He Helped Heal Me'
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Will Smith's 3 Children: Everything to Know