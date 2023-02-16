Paulina Porizkova's House Burned Down Hours After She Found Out She Got 'Sports Illustrated' Cover

Paulina Porizkova is looking back at one of the best and worst days of her life.

On Thursday, the supermodel, 57, recalled how she experienced an unexpected tragedy in 1984 the very night she notched up a key career accomplishment.

"I was told that I got the Sports Illustrated [swimsuit issue] cover," she told Deadspin. "And that night, or the night right after that, my house burned down to the ground and I lost everything I owned."

"I only had an overcoat, dog and a cat, and a passport," she said. "I don't recall even having underwear, actually."

"From there I had to go on to Johnny Carson and all these talk shows, and be like 'Yay, Hi! I'm this Sports Illustrated vixen!' So..interesting balance there."

Porizkova has been always been candid about the highs and lows of modeling as well as the challenges facing women regarding aging, which she further expanded upon with the outlet.

"I started modeling as a 15-year-old, and so well into my 20s I smoked, drank, did whatever the hell I wanted. It was pretty easy," she reflected. "That's the privilege of youth. You can do that kind of stuff and get away with it.

"I can't get away with it anymore. To be in shape, to be slim and all that, takes a lot of freaking work."

She said that she "[spends] more time maintaining my outer self than I'm happy with, but at the same time it's still who I am, it's still my job. It's still what I identify as...Kind of like an athlete. Gotta keep training."

Porizkova started out the new year with some words about her own personal journey and how she's feeling good about who she is and the body she's in.

"The New Year is yawning wide open," she wrote as a caption to the nude. "I'm greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide. I'm finally comfortable in my own skin. I don't need armor when I'm already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they've brought. All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside. That doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It's what keeps me standing tall and proud - even when undressed."