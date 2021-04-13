"I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased," the model wrote in an op-ed published Monday

Paulina Porizkova Gets Candid About Her Dating Life at 56: ‘Sex Gets Better with Age’

Paulina Porizkova is opening up about sex in her 50s.

In an op-ed for Yahoo! Entertainment published Monday, the 56-year-old model revealed that she's found sex later in life to be better than ever.

"What I have found is that sex gets better with age, which is something that I was kind of terrified about for a while because I kept hearing all these horror stories about how you go through menopause and then you lose your sex drive and you don't want to have sex anymore," Porizkova wrote.

"I had been wandering the desert for a little while and I was really afraid that somehow that part of my life was going to disappear or go away or was no longer something that I got to do," she continued. "And it turns out that it only gets better because I know my body so much better."

"Whatever confidence and wisdom that you acquire with age, it's kind of paying off in your 50s. Now I take my pleasure where I know that I had it or where I can. I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased."

Porizkova explained that she married her late husband Ric Ocasek at age 19, and since his sudden death in 2019 two years after their separation in 2017, she has reconfigured her thinking around sex.

"But the last time around I wanted to seduce the guy; I wanted to be seen as hot. It was all very self-conscious, and that self-consciousness is just not there anymore," she said. "And sex is a lot more fun when you're not self-conscious and when you're just enthusiastic, I love that."

The mother of two added that the opposite of self-consciousness is "the recipe for great sex."

"You have to deal with a fair amount of body acceptance obviously, because, you know, after having two kids and being in your 50s, your body quite doesn't bounce like it used to," she said. "But it's got other beauties to it, such as control."

Porizkova is often candid about aging, and recently spoke out against ageist online critics of her Instagram posts.

"When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore - the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "At fifty, I am reviled for it."

"Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman's youth and reviled in her maturity?" she mused, going on to answer her own question: "Because of men."

In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show earlier this month, Parizkova reiterated her point: "In my 20s, I was celebrated for showing up in lingerie. I was getting a lot of money for it and everybody loved me. In my 50s, I still think I look pretty good in lingerie, but the reaction is reviled, obviously not by everybody, but yeah, there's a fair amount of backlash."

"And maybe it's because you're starting to look a little like people's mom, that sexy is not allowed," she added later in the interview. "You're allowed to be beautiful, you're allowed to be handsome, you're allowed to be present, you're allowed to be shocking or eye-opening, but you are not allowed to be sexy."

On Tuesday, Porizkova shared her recent cover for Vogue CI — on which she poses in a sheer black one-piece.

"Exactly 40 years after my very first (German) Vogue cover at the age of sixteen, here is a new one. Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CS," she wrote in the caption, thanking the "brave folks" at the magazine for "daring" to put her nude on the cover.