"You're not alone," the former model told her social media followers in a raw, emotional post. "We can hold metaphorical hands and know to keep walking."

Paulina Porizkova Gets Candid About Anxiety: 'My Very Own Nightmare on Elm Street '

Paulina Porizkova is opening up about her battle with anxiety.

On Monday, the former model, 55, called the mental health disorder her “very own Nightmare on Elm Street,” and got candid about symptoms including a heightened heart rate, restlessness and intense emotions in an Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Two weeks of terrible dreams,” Porizkova wrote alongside a photo of herself laying in bed. The model said the night terrors remind her of the “withdrawals” she had when she quit taking the antidepressant drug Lexapro.

“But this time, it’s my subconscious getting processed - purging the poisons , if you will- rather than drugs. As awful as it is, I suspect it’s necessary,” she added. “My very own Nightmare on Elm street. It shall, like all things, pass.”

Porizkova also reassured those who also dealing with anxiety that they are "not alone.”

Image zoom Sergi Alexander/Getty

“Know if that if anxiety is overwhelming you and sometimes you can’t breathe and it’s not Covid, and sometimes you wake up with a slamming heart and it’s not a heart attack, and sometimes you burst out in tears and it seems for no reason, you’re not alone," she wrote.

Adding, “We can hold metaphorical hands and know to keep walking.❤️ #baddreams #anxiety #anxietyattack”

The star was also honest with her social media followers about the noninvasive treatments she gets to keep her complexion firm and wrinkle-free, sharing the "freaky" aftermath photos of her Ultherapy and Plasma Pen MD treatments on Instagram in August.

"Me and my beloved @laserrae at dr Yael Halaas office, doing a last treatment- since she’s moving back to Florida. So she really nailed it to me- Ulherapy @ultherapy on my lower face and plasma pen @plasmapenmd around my eyes," the star captioned the photos of herself getting the treatments done in-office by her plastic surgeon, Dr. Yael Halaas.

"Now I look like a monster- seriously- but hopefully in a few days my miracle worker erased a little of the grief prints from my face. Thank you all at Dr Halaas office! We’ll see- and I’ll definitely let you know!" she continued.

Both Ultherapy and the Plasma Pen MD are noninvasive skin-tightening treatments designed to target wrinkles and sagging skin. Each year a person ages, the amount of collagen the body naturally produces decreases; but these treatments stimulate collagen production to deliver a lifted effect.

"You are such a beautiful woman, I love your honesty and how you show your vulnerability," one person commented under the post. "Love and best wishes to you."