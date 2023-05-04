Paulina Porizkova Hard Launches Relationship with TV Multi-Hyphenate Jeff Greenstein on 3-Month Anniversary

"Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness," wrote Porizkova

Published on May 4, 2023 02:39 PM
Paulina Porizkova
Photo: Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova can't help but smile about her now-revealed love.

After months of subtly hinted at her new beau, the supermodel and author, 58, is ready to share her budding relationship with television writer and producer Jeff Greenstein with the world.

On what appears to be the pair's three-month anniversary, Porizkova posted a snapshot to Instagram of the two sharing a special moment in front of the Eiffel Tower.

They wear matching outfits — black-and-white striped shirts, red scarves around their necks and black berets — as they share a sweet kiss in front of the iconic statue.

Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova

"Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world," Porizkova wrote, adding words of gratitude for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received.

"I'm overcome with your generosity," she concluded.

The Hollywood multi-hyphenate (whose work includes Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives and Parenthood) shared his own couple photo, showing him and Porizkova laughing and cuddling.

As recently as Tuesday, Porizkova uploaded a photo to Instagram of her and Greenstein's hands and their phone screens, which revealed that they were ready to delete membership-only dating app Raya.

"This is what commitment looks like these days. Deleting the dating app on which we met," she wrote alongside the pic and tagging Greenstein, who posted the same photo and caption on his account.

Porizkova was previously linked to Aaron Sorkin, who she dated following the death of her late husband Ric Ocasek, from whom she split in 2018; Ocasek died the next year.

