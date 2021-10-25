The supermodel, who was left out of her ex-husband's will, declined to reveal how much money she'll be receiving, but assured "they were very fair"

Paulina Porizkova Says She's 'Going to Be Fine' After 'Fair' Settlement with Ex Ric Ocasek's Estate

Paulina Porizkova says she reached a settlement with her husband Ric Ocasek's estate two years after his death.

On Sunday's episode of Los Angeles Magazine's podcast The Originals, the 56-year-old supermodel confirmed she knows "exactly how much I'm owed under New York law...and I am getting it. The estate is settling with me."

Porizkova also denied reports that the Cars frontman was worth just $5 million when he died suddenly of natural causes at 75 on Sept. 15, 2019, at his home in New York City. "You know, that's bulls—. Just like that," the supermodel told host Andrew Goldman during the episode (which was recorded last month).

"Yes, it was. … In the very early days, they just had to put down a number," she said, when Goldman asked if the number was "for tax purposes."

Porizkova continued: "They just put down a low sum, so that it wouldn't seem like he was maybe holding away a lot of money from me? I don't know. I'm not sure."

The star declined to reveal how much money she will be getting from the settlement, saying, "That I cannot tell you, [but] I am gonna be fine. I am gonna be fine. I settled last week."

"There you go. I settled last week with the estate. They were very fair. They gave me what is mine under New York state law, and we're done," she concluded.

In May 2018, Porizkova and Ocasek announced they had split after 28 years of marriage. Though the pair had been separated for several years when Ocasek died, they were not legally divorced and were still living together.

The model learned the day after he died that she had been left out of his will. Ahead of his death, the musician wrote a will instructing that Porizkova should not receive any of his belongings or money, claiming that the model had "abandoned" him amid their divorce proceedings, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

She previously opened up about feeling betrayed when she found out she had been left out of Ocasek's will. "I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal," she told CBS Sunday Morning co-host Anthony Mason in an interview that aired in March 2020. "It made the grieving process really, really tricky."

In the year since, Porizkova has been very open on social media about working through her grief, sharing a teary-eyed selfie in August where she wrote about her "path of recovery" after "being betrayed" in the caption.

"I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people," she began. "But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery. Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It's easier to see myself shot into space at this moment."

Porizkova continued, "When you've been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect."

A week later, she shared another selfie, writing, "I love him still."

She went on to seemingly address her ex's decision to leave her out of his will writing, "His betrayal is just one of many in my life, all of which I'm working on to forgive."

"Sometimes, I just have a hard time moving forward emotionally when feeling like I'm not worthy of love. And that is a confluence of events in the past, which my husband is only a part of, not the sole perpetrator. I am not blaming him for how I feel today. I'm trying not to blame anyone. Everyone does what they can, and everyone is the hero of their own narrative."