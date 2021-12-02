Paulina Porizkova Is Celebrating Her Age in New Laura Geller Beauty Ad: 'Mature Women Are Sexy'
The 56-year-old model is the new face of Laura Geller Beauty
Paulina Porizkova's putting her fresh, unfiltered face forward for Laura Geller Beauty's new campaign.
The always-honest model approaches aging in the most candid fashion on social media, so it's no surprise to see her do the same as the new brand ambassador introduced in Laura Geller Beauty's "Let's Get Old Together" ad.
In the campaign video, Porizkova shatters the notion that older women can't be sexy, powerful and beautiful. The opening scene shows the model sunbathing in a sexy black bikini and spritzing some of Laura Geller Beauty's Body Frosting Mist on her chest.
"Mature, advanced, middle-aged. Let's just say it. I am getting older," she says. "And what's wrong with that?"
In another scene, Porizkova walks up to a mirror in a restroom next to a group of younger women touching up their makeup. Dressed in a cobalt blue dress and with her hair blown out, she glances over at the girls before smiling at herself. "Sure I'm getting older. And I'm the best I've ever been," she adds.
Porizkova exclusively tells PEOPLE that teaming up with Laura Geller Beauty was a no-brainer, because they "get it" when it comes to aging. "I'm excited to reinforce the message that mature women are sexy, experienced and powerful," she says.
The star, who openly rejects anti-aging culture and says she has not gotten Botox or filler, feels like it can be easy for middle-aged women to feel lost if they don't conform to societal standards.
"If you accept aging for what it is and forgo interventions like Botox, fillers or a little nip and tuck, you get dismissed from the table until you're Betty White's age," Porizkova tells PEOPLE.
RELATED: Paulina Porizkova Applauds Sarah Jessica Parker for Embracing Gray Hair: 'She Looks Amazing'
"There is an invisibility period between J.Lo who is 52, but looks like she's 39, and the octogenarian who is hip and cool because she's still youthful inside," the model adds.
Earlier this year, Porizkova reflected on the pressure women face to look perfect in an Instagram post.
"Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible. Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you'll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process. You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying," she wrote in July.
"But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age," Porizkova continued. "I can't change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I'm just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful."
