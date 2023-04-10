Paulina Porizkova Celebrates 58th Birthday with Makeup-Free Selfies Alongside Her 'Favorite People'

Paulina Porizkova celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a makeup-free selfie that she "hopes the BF doesn't see."

The supermodel turned 58 on Sunday and shared a candid moment from the occasion with her 1 million Instagram followers.

"What I look like from below, wearing my prescription glasses that shrink my eyeballs down to peas, with no makeup, while trying to do a selfie with our incredible ceiling in our rented Air B&B. Hope the BF doesn't see this one! 🤣" Porizkova said in her caption, adding the hashtags #badselfie and #betweenjloandbettywhite.

Saturday's selfie was followed by another post on Sunday, where a bemused Porizkova raised her eyebrows to the camera while sitting at an airport departures lounge.

"My 58th birthday is almost entirely spend on the road and in a plane getting back home.

Since I'm traveling with my favorite people, no sweat!" the supermodel said.

In March, the supermodel revealed to The HollywoodLife Podcast that she is seeing someone new — despite admitting that she has "trust issues."

She was most recently linked to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin following the death of her late husband Ric Ocasek, whom she split from in 2018; Ocasek died the next year.

Porizkova broke the news while discussing that she had been reading the relationship self-help book Us by Terrence Real and pondering about how she'd like to pass it on to the next person she felt serious about.

"I thought, 'The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I'm going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real,' " she explained. "And so I can say, I've just handed that book up to somebody."

Porizkova did not identify who that person was.

The relationship is still "in the early days," according to the mom of two, who was married to Ocasek for 28 years. She added that she is still struggling with "trust issues."