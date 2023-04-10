Paulina Porizkova Celebrates 58th Birthday with Makeup-Free Selfies Alongside Her 'Favorite People'

The supermodel shared some candid photos from her birthday weekend

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 10, 2023 12:49 PM
Paulina Porizkova Celebrates Her 58th Birthday with a Makeup-Free ‘Bad Selfie’ and a Trip with Her ‘Favorite People’
Photo: Paulina Porizkova Instagram

Paulina Porizkova celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a makeup-free selfie that she "hopes the BF doesn't see."

The supermodel turned 58 on Sunday and shared a candid moment from the occasion with her 1 million Instagram followers.

"What I look like from below, wearing my prescription glasses that shrink my eyeballs down to peas, with no makeup, while trying to do a selfie with our incredible ceiling in our rented Air B&B. Hope the BF doesn't see this one! 🤣" Porizkova said in her caption, adding the hashtags #badselfie and #betweenjloandbettywhite.

Saturday's selfie was followed by another post on Sunday, where a bemused Porizkova raised her eyebrows to the camera while sitting at an airport departures lounge.

"My 58th birthday is almost entirely spend on the road and in a plane getting back home.
Since I'm traveling with my favorite people, no sweat!" the supermodel said.

In March, the supermodel revealed to The HollywoodLife Podcast that she is seeing someone new — despite admitting that she has "trust issues."

She was most recently linked to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin following the death of her late husband Ric Ocasek, whom she split from in 2018; Ocasek died the next year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Porizkova broke the news while discussing that she had been reading the relationship self-help book Us by Terrence Real and pondering about how she'd like to pass it on to the next person she felt serious about.

"I thought, 'The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I'm going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real,' " she explained. "And so I can say, I've just handed that book up to somebody."

Porizkova did not identify who that person was.

The relationship is still "in the early days," according to the mom of two, who was married to Ocasek for 28 years. She added that she is still struggling with "trust issues."

Related Articles
Paulina Porizkova Jokes Dating Pool at 57 Is More Like 'Dirty Little Puddle': 'It Sucks'
Paulina Porizkova Reveals She's Dating Someone New: It's 'in the Early Days'
Cardi B Goes Bare-Faced in Makeup-Free and Filter-Free Video on Instagram: 'My Hubby Told Me to Post'
Cardi B Goes Bare-Faced in Makeup- and Filter-Free Video on Instagram: 'My Hubby Said Take a Video'
lori harvey and damson idris are on vacation
Lori Harvey Snuggles Up with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Romantic Getaway — See Their Pics!
demi lovato, jute
Demi Lovato Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Jutes: 'You're a Literal Dream Come True'
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova Poses Topless in Heartfelt Instagram: 'Finally Comfortable in My Own Skin'
Paulina Porizkova during the Ernsting's family Fashion Show 2022 at Hotel Atlantic on June 20, 2022 in Hamburg, Germany.
Paulina Porizkova's House Burned Down Hours After She Found Out She Got 'Sports Illustrated' Cover
Paulina Porizkova during the Ernsting's family Fashion Show 2022 at Hotel Atlantic on June 20, 2022 in Hamburg, Germany.
Paulina Porizkova Shares 'Unfiltered' Selfie to Kick Off 2023: 'Here's to Getting Older, Getting Bolder'
Paulina Porizkova during the Ernsting's family Fashion Show 2022 at Hotel Atlantic on June 20, 2022 in Hamburg, Germany.
Paulina Porizkova Says She Was 15 When a Photographer Exposed Himself to Her: 'First Time I Saw a Penis'
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova Jokes Dating Pool at 57 Is More Like 'Dirty Little Puddle': 'It Sucks'
Inductee Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Paulina Porizkova Opens Up About Finding Ex Ric Ocasek Dead: His Eyes 'Didn't Look Like Eyes Anymore'
Inductee Ric Ocasek of The Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Paulina Porizkova Asked Friends to Buy Her Groceries After Ex Ric Ocasek Died: 'We Had No Cash'
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend "Nightcap" Season 2 New York Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on June 6, 2017 in New York City
Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? All About Chris Henchy
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpWYdOGAKm4/ hed: Millie Bobby Brown Shares Makeup-Free Video to Show How She Handles Pimples: ‘Having a Pretty Rough Night’
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Makeup-Free Video to Show How She Handles Pimples: 'Having a Pretty Rough Night'
kate bosworth instagram
Watch Justin Long Do Kate Bosworth's Makeup for Oscars Party: 'You're Putting Lip Liner on My Eyebrow'
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Remembers Mom Princess Diana's Legacy in Letter to HIV Charity: 'She Led with Empathy'
Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day