Paulina Porizkova Calls Aaron Sorkin a 'Great Kisser,' Says Oscars Appearance Was Their Second Date

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova told The New York Times that journalist Ashleigh Banfield asked her if she wanted to be introduced to a single man. Then Porizkova began texting with Aaron Sorkin

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is kissing and telling.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Porizkova, 56, revealed that her Oscars debut with Aaron Sorkin was only her second real date with the Trial of the Chicago 7 director — and shared that "he's a great kisser."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She explained that she was initially concerned that such a public date was too soon for the new couple, but went anyway. "This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit," she recalled telling Sorkin, to which he simply replied, "OK."

"You're not there to have fun. You're on display," she later told the outlet of the Academy Awards.

After the ceremony, Porizkova posted a sweet photo of her and her date on her Instagram page, noting in the caption that he "kept me warm all night."

aaron sorkin Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP

Porizkova also explained that she and Sorkin, 59, met when journalist Ashleigh Banfield asked her if she wanted to be introduced to a single man. Porizkova consented, with one exception — "no rock stars."

Banfield then introduced Porizkova to the West Wing creator via text message and a month later, she was flying out to Los Angeles for a date with Sorkin.

When reached by the Times for a comment, Sorkin told the outlet that he doesn't comment on anyone he's not working with "but if Paulina's ever a cinematographer on something I write I'll give you a thousand words."

Sorkin married Julia Bingham in 1996 and they divorced in 2005. They share a daughter Roxy. The Newsroom writer previously dated actress Kristin Chenoweth and Sex and the City star Kristin Davis briefly in 2012.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Porizkova was previously married to the late singer Ric Ocasek for 28 years before they announced their split in 2018. Ocasek, with whom Porizkova shared two sons, died in September 2019 at age 75 and left her out of his will.

In her Times interview, the mother of two said she is currently in litigation with Ocasek's estate over the will, adding that his exclusion of her was "mean."